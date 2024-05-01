Buzz among players huge as Hawick target 14th Scottish Premiership rugby title, says captain Shawn Muir
That’s the same line-up and location as last year’s premiership play-off final, and though 2023’s version yielded a 21-18 victory for the hosts, their captain, Shawn Muir, is hoping his side can secure that piece of silverware without relying on a post-80th-minute try.
The Borderers have played Currie three times since, winning twice at home – by 35-13 in the league and 16-3 in the Scottish cup’s semi-finals in April – and drawing 24-24 away in the premiership in January, and that’s an unbeaten run Muir wants to see continuing this weekend.
“We’re massively looking forward to another premiership play-off final at Mansfield,” said the 30-year-old.
“It’s an exciting time, but I’m hoping we can win it without leaving it as late as last year.
“It was an amazing day. We had a massive crowd and we got the right result in the end. It was a rollercoaster of emotions – we were up and then down – but to finish on such a high was something else.
“We know it’ll be a tough game on Saturday as Currie are a really good side, but we’re just excited to get going and hopefully we can do the double again.
“It’s very rare in a career that you get to back-to-back finals, and after winning the Scottish cup again on Saturday, there’s a huge, huge buzz about what’s to come this week.”
Last year’s title win, their first since 2002, was Hawick’s 13th, making them the most successful side in the 51-year history of the competition.
They haven’t lost to Currie since being edged out 29-24 in the capital in November 2021, following on from a 25-20 opening-day win that September in the reverse fixture.
Saturday’s kick-off is at 2pm.
