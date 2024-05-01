Buzz among players huge as Hawick target 14th Scottish Premiership rugby title, says captain Shawn Muir

Shawn Muir, centre, with, left, Stuart Graham and Shaun Fairbairn after 2023's Scottish Premiership play-off final win (Pic: Steve Cox)

​That’s the same line-up and location as last year’s premiership play-off final, and though 2023’s version yielded a 21-18 victory for the hosts, their captain, Shawn Muir, is hoping his side can secure that piece of silverware without relying on a post-80th-minute try.

The Borderers have played Currie three times since, winning twice at home – by 35-13 in the league and 16-3 in the Scottish cup’s semi-finals in April – and drawing 24-24 away in the premiership in January, and that’s an unbeaten run Muir wants to see continuing this weekend.

“We’re massively looking forward to another premiership play-off final at Mansfield,” said the 30-year-old.

“It’s an exciting time, but I’m hoping we can win it without leaving it as late as last year.

“It was an amazing day. We had a massive crowd and we got the right result in the end. It was a rollercoaster of emotions – we were up and then down – but to finish on such a high was something else.

“We know it’ll be a tough game on Saturday as Currie are a really good side, but we’re just excited to get going and hopefully we can do the double again.

“It’s very rare in a career that you get to back-to-back finals, and after winning the Scottish cup again on Saturday, there’s a huge, huge buzz about what’s to come this week.”

Last year’s title win, their first since 2002, was Hawick’s 13th, making them the most successful side in the 51-year history of the competition.

They haven’t lost to Currie since being edged out 29-24 in the capital in November 2021, following on from a 25-20 opening-day win that September in the reverse fixture.

Saturday’s kick-off is at 2pm.