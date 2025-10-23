Four more Borders rugby clubs pull out of this season’s Scottish cup
Fellow Arnold Clark Premiership sides Hawick and Selkirk and National 1’s Gala and Jed-Forest have decided to boycott the cup too, leaving Melrose as the region’s only representatives.
As things stand, the Greenyards club are scheduled to play either Heriot’s or Watsonians away in Edinburgh in round two on Saturday, November 15, though this week’s mass walkout will necessitate a fixture rethink.
Jed were due to host a derby against the Souters, Hawick to play Musselburgh away and Gala to hit the road to Boroughmuir that same day.
All seven Borders clubs eligible, including Peebles at that time, snubbed last season’s cup and only Hawick contested the one before, 2023’s being the last one to secure a 100% take-up by the Borders’ representatives in rugby’s top two tiers, half a dozen that time round.
Melrose and Hawick are among the joint most successful teams in the 30-year-history of the cup, with four wins apiece, along with Boroughmuir, Heriot’s and Ayr.
The only other Borderers to have won it are Gala, twice.
Melrose’s wins were in 1997, 2008, 2017 and 2018; Hawick’s in 1996, 2002, 2023 and 2024; and Gala’s in 1999 and 2012.
Explaining this week’s mass walkout, a Border League spokesperson said: “The Border League can confirm that the challenges facing Borders clubs at this moment in time have led to the difficult decision for four further senior clubs to withdraw from the 2025-26 Scottish cup competition.
“Borders clubs have strived to find ways to be able to compete in the Arnold Clark Premiership and national league competitions, the Border League and develop our sevens tournaments, which remain crucial fundraisers and supporter engagement events, while playing and volunteer numbers, and increasing costs, continue to provide severe challenges.
“Following decisions taken by Kelso to withdraw from the 2025-26 Scottish cup and Peebles from the national cup, Gala, Selkirk, Jed-Forest and Hawick have informed the Scottish Rugby Union of their intention to also withdraw from the 2025-26 Scottish cup.
“To clarify, Melrose will remain as the sole Borders club in this season’s Scottish cup and the Border League support them fully in their endeavours.
“The Border League clubs apologise for the difficulties these decisions during the season will cause, but they have taken time to carefully consider what is best for their clubs, communities and Borders and Scottish rugby.
“The demands on players, coaches, committee and volunteers have grown to an unprecedented level in recent times and the clubs now believe that attempts to compete in all league and cup competitions this season have real potential to erode the enthusiasm of people vital to the future of club rugby, and harm players’ welfare, to a point of no return.
“The clubs remain committed to Scottish rugby and their focus remains on being competitive in the Arnold Clark Premiership, National 1, National 2 and the Border League, while also supporting players in the inter-district championship and other representative call-ups.
“The Border League are also seeking to protect the integrity of the Kings of the 7s tournaments, which provide a crucial source of funding and support to sustain rugby in small towns, and are working with Scottish Rugby, the new Scottish Borders District Union and other partners to work together to continue to grow the game in the Borders.”
