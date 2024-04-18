Ex-Southern Knight Finn Douglas tackling his old club's Sam Derrick during Edinburgh A's 47-21 win at Melrose's Greenyards last April (Photo: Rob Gray)

Gala’s Nairn Moncrieff will start on the right wing and Melrose’s Finn Douglas on the left, with West Linton’s Patrick Harrison at hooker and Hawick’s Hector Patterson among their replacements.

Jack Brown, Sam Leweni, Jack Hocking, Cammy Scott, Luan de Bruin, D’Arcy Rae, Euan McVie, Rob Carmichael, Tom Currie, Ben Muncaster and Melrose-born Charlie Shiel make up the rest of the capital club’s starting XV, captained by blindside flanker Tom Dodd.

Joining Paterson on the bench will be Jerry Blyth-Lafferty, Mikey Jones, Angus Williams, Mark Fyffe, Freddy Douglas, Isaac Coates and Daniel Odejinmi.

Coach Kris Burney said: “We’re really excited to come together as a squad and play our first game of the Fosroc Super Series Sprint competition.

“Facing the Southern Knights at the Greenyards, one of the most iconic grounds in rugby, is a great way to start the first of three games for this group of players, many of whom will be looking to use this as a platform to progress to the senior squad.“We’ve been able to select a good blend of experience for this opening match, with plenty of senior caps in the pack.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how we go on a fast track, something we’re used to training and playing on at our home, Hive Stadium.”

Kick-off is at 7.35pm and the match will be screened live on BBC Alba and iPlayer.

It’s a rapid return to the Greenyards for Patterson and Douglas as both featured in Knights attack coach Scott Wight’s South of Scotland Barbarians side at Melrose Sevens on Saturday, making it all the way to the final but losing out 21-5 to Shogun.

Tomorrow’s game will be Edinburgh A’s second against Knights in the Super Series Sprint, having won 47-21 at the Greenyards last April.

Knights haven’t announced their match-day squad yet.