First win of new Arnold Clark Premiership rugby season for Selkirk v Melrose

The five points earned by that 26-24 derby victory were enough to lift them off the bottom of the table, with Hawick, out of action at the weekend after a scheduled trip to former table-toppers Ayr was called off, taking their place.

Kelso remain the region’s top dogs in the table despite going down 25-15 away to Glasgow Hawks on Saturday.

Co-head coaches Bruce McNeil and Nikki Walker’s side stay fifth, on 13 points from half a dozen fixtures, with Scott Wight and Iain Chisholm’s Melrose sixth, on 11 from six; Gordon Henderson’s Souters ninth, on nine from six; and Graham Hogg’s Greens tenth, on seven from five.

All four lots of Borderers in the top flight are at home this coming weekend, Hawick to new league leaders Currie Chieftains on Friday, with kick-off at Mansfield Park at 7.30pm and, all at 3pm on Saturday, Kelso to Heriot’s at Poynder Park, Melrose to Watsonians at the Greenyards and Selkirk to Hawks at Philiphaugh.

Selkirk’s tries at the weekend were scored by No 8 Kieran Westlake, inside-centre Brodie Allan, lock and co-captain Andrew McColm and replacement Ross Wolfenden, with Wolfenden, one of two former Peebles players drafted in from Edinburgh, one on each side, converting all but one of them.

Touching down tries for their visitors were loosehead prop Jack Dobie, right-winger Finn Douglas and scrum-half Doug Crawford, with Edinburgh’s Rory McHaffie, playing at full-back, converting all three and also kicking a penalty.

Selkirk hooker and co-captain Corey Tait was relieved to see his side secure their first national league win since March, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It was a tough one. Melrose gave us everything they’ve got but we got over the gain-line at the end.

“It’s massive for the club, especially after such a struggle at the start of the season. To get that first win on the board and get ourselves ticking over is a big thing for us.

“We’ve got that first win on the board so we just go from here. We’ve finally got that 80-minute performance and managed to show what we’re capable of.

“It wasn’t pretty and it was a tight game – it was always going to be tight, as it always is with Border derbies – so we’re just happy to get five points on the board.

“In terms of morale, you find yourselves getting into a rut and you kind of get into the habit of it if you start to lose games constantly, so to get that first win on the board is massive. It’s almost like a spark to start our season. Now we just kick on from here.”

Visiting No 9 Crawford was frustrated to have lost a fifth game on the bounce, saying: “Gutted’s a good word to use.

“That’s been I don’t know how many games now that we’ve been within a score but just fallen short, and I think if we look back at those games, they’re ones we really should have closed out.

“That’s not taking anything away from Selkirk – they played a really expansive game in thge second half and probably used the wind a bit more effectively than we did.

“Moments of indiscipline and wrong decisions let them into the game.

“A few chances were let slip by us in the first half and they took every one they got in the second, and if you don’t take your chances, you’re going to find yourself on the wrong side of a result.

“We started the season on such a high note, winning against Heriot’s at home, but we’ve just failed to back that up and now find ourselves in a situation where we’re going to need to pick up points from every game and pick up wins.

“Unless you’re getting four or five points each week, you’re going to find yourself in a fight at the bottom, and our aspirations at the start of the season were to be at the top of the Border League and in the top four of the premiership.”

Kelso’s try-scorers were No 8 Cammy Thompson and right-winger and co-captain Dwain Patterson, with the latter adding a conversion and penalty.

Callum Reidy, Seb Hastings and Ryan Burke scored their Balgray Stadium hosts’ tries, with Liam Brims kicking two penalties and two conversions.

Patterson was disappointed to end up empty-handed without even the consolation of a losing bonus point, saying: “It was a frustrating one.

“In the first half, the boys really fronted up in some difficult conditions, playing into a really strong wind.

“It was almost a case of thinking the job was done at half-time, then coming out and conceding a really soft line-break up the side of a ruck straight away and being under our posts within five minutes of coming out. That was a big moment in the game.

“We had chances in the second half to come back from that but we went away from the script, which is becoming a common theme, probably playing in the wrong areas.

“Ultimately, at a place like Balgray, if you’re not in the game, you’re not going to win.

“For some reason or other, we let Hawks start really quickly, and when they get their tails up at home, they’re a tough team to stop.

“We are creating chances, just probably not enough and we’re not taking the ones we’re getting.”

Hawick lost home and away to Currie last season, by 40-36 in March and 36-31 last September respectively; as did Kelso to Heriot’s, by 24-17 in November and 59-31 in March, and Melrose to Watsonians, by 31-5 last September and 24-10 in December, but Selkirk won last term’s corresponding fixture versus Hawks, by 41-10 last September, before losing away to them by 43-27 in April.

Selkirk v Melrose Ruairi Campbell on the ball for Melrose during their 26-24 loss away to Selkirk at Philiphaugh on Saturday (Photo: Andy McLean)

Selkirk v Melrose Logan Karl on the ball for Melrose, with Sam Derrick in support, during their 26-24 loss away to Selkirk at Philiphaugh on Saturday (Photo: Andy McLean)

Selkirk v Melrose Corey Tait making a tackle for Selkirk during their 26-24 win at home to Melrose at Philiphaugh on Saturday (Photo: Andy McLean)

Selkirk v Melrose Angus Runciman on the ball for Melrose during their 26-24 loss away to Selkirk at Philiphaugh on Saturday (Photo: Andy McLean)