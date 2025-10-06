​Win takes Souters to top of rugby’s Border League

By Darin Hutson
Published 6th Oct 2025, 15:14 BST
Lee Armstrong on the attack for Hawick during their 39-29 win away to Melrose at the Greenyards in March (Photo: Kenny Baillie)placeholder image
​Saturday’s 26-24 win for Selkirk hosting Melrose was a double-header counting for rugby’s Border League as well as the Arnold Clark Premiership and it lifts the Souters up into pole position as they look to defend their eighth title.

​Head coach Gordon Henderson’s side’s win against opposite numbers Iain Chisholm and Scott Wight’s visitors takes them level with the Greenyards outfit on eight points, though they’ve played four matches to their rivals’ three.

Third-placed Hawick, fourth-placed Peebles and fifth-placed Kelso are on level pegging on four points, with Graham Hogg’s Greens and Nikki Walker and Bruce McNeil’s black-and-whites having played one game each and Graeme Paterson’s Pees two.

Michael Harshaw’s sixth-placed Jed-Forest and Ewen Robbie’s Gala, currently at the foot of the table, have yet to pick up any points, having played one game and two respectively.

Selkirk’s win against Gala at the weekend was their second on the spin in the regional league, following a 24-22 victory at the Greenyards in September 2024.

Next up in what’s billed as the oldest league of its kind in the world, having been going since 1901, is another double-header and that’s a home fixture for Hawick versus Melrose on Saturday, October 25, with kick-off at Mansfield Park at 3pm.

The Greens go into that derby looking to keep up their winning streak against Melrose in the regional competition since it reverted to a league format in 2023, having beaten them 20-7 at home in March 2024 and 39-29 away in March of this year.

