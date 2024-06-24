Ex-Melrose winger Ross McCann to miss out on Olympics as GB rugby sevens squad fail to qualify
The British squad – featuring McCann and fellow Scots Robbie Fergusson, Max McFarland and Kaleem Barreto – won all three of their pool games on Saturday, against China by 35-19, Uganda by 29-5 and Canada by 17-12 ahead of a 33-0 quarter-final knockout of Tonga and 17-12 last-four victory over Spain, but lost out to the Springboks for a place at this year’s Olympics in France next month.
Sunday’s draw for the Paris games sees the South Africans sharing a pool with New Zealand, Ireland and Japan.
McCann, 26, was also in the GB sevens squad that missed out on a bronze medal at 2021’s Olympics in Japan after losing 17-12 to Argentina in their third-place play-off in July of that year.
Prior to that, they lost 29-7 to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Tokyo tournament after seeing off the USA by 26-21 in the last eight.
In their pool, they beat Canada 24-0 and Japan 34-0 but lost out by 33-7 to table-toppers Fiji.
McCann’s now set to swap sevens for XVs, having signed a two-year deal with United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh, his home-town club, last month.
