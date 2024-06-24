Ex-Melrose winger Ross McCann to miss out on Olympics as GB rugby sevens squad fail to qualify

By Darin Hutson
Published 24th Jun 2024, 11:03 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 11:31 BST
Great Britain rugby sevens captain Robbie Fergusson and, left, Ross McCann after their 29-5 pool win against Uganda on Saturday in a World Rugby Sevens repechage tournament in Monaco (Photo: Mike Lee/KLC Fotos for World Rugby)Great Britain rugby sevens captain Robbie Fergusson and, left, Ross McCann after their 29-5 pool win against Uganda on Saturday in a World Rugby Sevens repechage tournament in Monaco (Photo: Mike Lee/KLC Fotos for World Rugby)
Former Melrose winger Ross McCann has missed out on making it to a second Olympics on the spin after Great Britain’s rugby sevens squad were beaten 14-5 by South Africa on Sunday in the final of a repechage tournament in Monaco.

The British squad – featuring McCann and fellow Scots Robbie Fergusson, Max McFarland and Kaleem Barreto – won all three of their pool games on Saturday, against China by 35-19, Uganda by 29-5 and Canada by 17-12 ahead of a 33-0 quarter-final knockout of Tonga and 17-12 last-four victory over Spain, but lost out to the Springboks for a place at this year’s Olympics in France next month.

Sunday’s draw for the Paris games sees the South Africans sharing a pool with New Zealand, Ireland and Japan.

McCann, 26, was also in the GB sevens squad that missed out on a bronze medal at 2021’s Olympics in Japan after losing 17-12 to Argentina in their third-place play-off in July of that year.

Prior to that, they lost 29-7 to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Tokyo tournament after seeing off the USA by 26-21 in the last eight.

In their pool, they beat Canada 24-0 and Japan 34-0 but lost out by 33-7 to table-toppers Fiji.

McCann’s now set to swap sevens for XVs, having signed a two-year deal with United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh, his home-town club, last month.

