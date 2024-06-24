Ex-Melrose winger Ross McCann to miss out on Olympics as GB rugby sevens squad fail to qualify

Great Britain rugby sevens captain Robbie Fergusson and, left, Ross McCann after their 29-5 pool win against Uganda on Saturday in a World Rugby Sevens repechage tournament in Monaco (Photo: Mike Lee/KLC Fotos for World Rugby)

Former Melrose winger Ross McCann has missed out on making it to a second Olympics on the spin after Great Britain’s rugby sevens squad were beaten 14-5 by South Africa on Sunday in the final of a repechage tournament in Monaco.

The British squad – featuring McCann and fellow Scots Robbie Fergusson, Max McFarland and Kaleem Barreto – won all three of their pool games on Saturday, against China by 35-19, Uganda by 29-5 and Canada by 17-12 ahead of a 33-0 quarter-final knockout of Tonga and 17-12 last-four victory over Spain, but lost out to the Springboks for a place at this year’s Olympics in France next month.

Sunday’s draw for the Paris games sees the South Africans sharing a pool with New Zealand, Ireland and Japan.

McCann, 26, was also in the GB sevens squad that missed out on a bronze medal at 2021’s Olympics in Japan after losing 17-12 to Argentina in their third-place play-off in July of that year.

Prior to that, they lost 29-7 to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Tokyo tournament after seeing off the USA by 26-21 in the last eight.

In their pool, they beat Canada 24-0 and Japan 34-0 but lost out by 33-7 to table-toppers Fiji.

McCann’s now set to swap sevens for XVs, having signed a two-year deal with United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh, his home-town club, last month.