French connection ahead for Borderer Lisa Thomson after selection for women’s rugby sevens squad for Paris Olympics

Lisa Thomson during a Scotland training session at Edinburgh's Oriam in April (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

A French connection is coming up for Hawick’s Lisa Thomson as she’s been named in Great Britain’s women’s rugby sevens squad for the second Olympics in a row.

The 26-year-old, also a centre for Scotland at XVs, is one of a dozen-strong squad announced today, June 19, for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

It’ll be Thomson’s second Olympics on the bounce, having also featured at 2021’s in Japan.

Also included in head coach Ciaran Beattie’s France-bound squad are fellow Tokyo 2020 veterans Emma Uren and Meg Jones and Jasmine Joyce, set to compete in her third games after playing in Japan and also in Brazil in 2016.

They’ll be joined by Amy Wilson Hardy, Ellie Boatman, Grace Crompton, Heather Cowell, Isla Norman-Bell, Jade Shekells, Lauren Torley and Ellie Kildunne, with Abi Burton and Kayleigh Powell as reserves.

Annoucing his squad, Selkirk’s Beattie, to be supported by Scott Riddell as assistant coach, said of the announced squad: “As you might imagine, it was extremely difficult to name 14 at this stage as there are so many excellent players who have performed on the World Rugby Sevens stage to secure qualification for these Olympic Games.

“We want to be competitive in Paris and approach each match as one that can be won, with the ultimate aim of medalling, at the same time being respectful of the huge quality of other teams.”