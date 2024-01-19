Ex-Melrose prop Jamie Bhatti agrees new two-year deal with Glasgow Warriors

Jamie Bhatti in United Rugby Championship action for Glasgow Warriors against former club Edinburgh at Glasgow's Scotstoun Stadium on December 22, 2023 (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/Glasgow Warriors)

That contract extension follows the Stirling-born 30-year-old being named in head coach Gregor Townsend’s Scotland squad for the upcoming Six Nations tournament alongside Hawick’s Darcy Graham and Jedburgh’s Glen Young, both on the books of his old club Edinburgh, and current team-mate Rory Darge, formerly with Southern Knights.

Bhatti first joined Warriors in 2016, making 47 appearances during that initial stint at the city’s Scotstoun Stadium, but switched to Edinburgh in 2019, spending a year and a half there, followed by a few months south of the border at English Premiership outfit Bath as injury cover from December 2020, playing in 11 games there.

The 34-times-capped international returned to Glasgow in summer 2021 and has now, having taken his total tally of appearance for the club to just short of a century, agreed to stay put there until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Announcing his new deal with head coach Franco Smith’s side on the club’s website, Bhatti said: “It was a very easy decision really.

“When the discussions first started over the summer, it was a no-brainer, to be honest.

“I really enjoyed my season under Franco and the coaches last year, and I’m really happy with where I am. That’s the main thing for me – I love being part of this club.

“I wouldn’t say there’s ever an easy day at work here – training is tough! – but this club make it so easy to enjoy your rugby.

“Glasgow’s home for me, and I never really wanted to look elsewhere.

“For me personally, I want to make sure my performances are of as consistently high a level as they can be. I want to play well and help this team win some silverware, and I truly believe we can do that.”

Smith added: “Jamie is someone for whom representing this club means a great deal, and we’re very pleased that he has renewed his contract with us.

“He strives to become better every day and his drive to become the best version of himself is a real asset to this club.

“He’s someone who gives his all every time he runs out for both club and country, and we look forward to continuing to work with him over the next couple of seasons.”