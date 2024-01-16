Borderers Darcy Graham and Glen Young named in Scotland squad for rugby’s 2024 Six Nations

Borderers Darcy Graham and Glen Young have been named in Scotland’s squad for rugby’s 2024 Six Nations but there’s no place for Rory Sutherland.

Glen Young in action for Edinburgh during their 21-20 loss to Gloucester at the capital's Hive Stadium on Saturday (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Hawick’s Graham, 26, and Jedburgh’s Young, 29, feature among a 39-strong squad announced today, January 16, by head coach Gregor Townsend.

Winger Graham, currently on 39 caps, was in the Scottish squad for last autumn’s Rugby World Cup in France but Young, with three international appearances to his name to date, hasn’t been capped since the Scots’ 2022 South American summer tour.

They’re among 13 Edinburgh players in ex-Gala stalwart Townsend’s squad, alongside 13 Glasgow Warriors and 11 players at clubs outwith Scotland.

Darcy Graham on the ball during Edinburgh's 21-20 loss to Gloucester at home at the capital's Hive Stadium on Saturday (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Hawick’s Sutherland, 31, was at the world cup too but hasn’t been selected to join a line-up of loosehead props including two new faces, Exeter Chiefs’ Alec Hepburn and Leicester Tigers’ Will Hurd.

Australian-born ex-England international Hepburn, 29, qualifies for selection by virtue of his father having been born this side of the border and because he’s not been capped by their Six Nations rivals since 2018.

Leicestershire-born Hurd, 24, qualifies via one of his grandparents and has previously represented Scotland at under-20 level.

Hepburn and Hurd are among four players getting their first Scottish call-ups, the others being Sale Sharks winger Arron Reed and Edinburgh back-three player Harry Paterson.

Scotland kick off this year’s Six Nations by contesting the Doddie Weir Cup against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, February 3.

That’s followed by visits to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium from France on February 10 and England on February 24, both Saturdays, then trips to Italy on March 9 and Ireland on March 16, also Saturdays.Former Southern Knights flanker Rory Darge, on 15 caps at the moment, and ex-Melrose loosehead prop Jamie Bhatti, on 34, are also selected, as is nine-times-capped Bath centre Cameron Redpath, son of former Melrose scrum-half and Scotland captain Bryan Redpath.

Making up the rest of Townsend’s squad are forwards Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Andy Christie, Luke Crosbie, Scott Cummings, Jack Dempsey, Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Matt and Zander Fagerson, Johnny Matthews, Willem Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Sam Skinner and George Turner, along with backs Adam Hastings, Ben Healy, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Stafford McDowall, Ali Price, Kyle Rowe, Finn Russell, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe and Ben White.

Announcing his selection, Townsend, 50, told Scottish Rugby’s website: “It’s been a long time since we worked with the players and we can’t wait to get them back in.