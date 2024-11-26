​Darcy Graham hoping Scotland try-scoring record competition with Duhan van der Merwe carries on for years to come

Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe celebrating Scotland’s 27-13 win against Australia at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Sunday (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

​It’s no loss what a friend gets, according to the old saying, and that’s how Hawick’s Darcy Graham feels about trading places with fellow Edinburgh winger Duhan van der Merwe at the top of the all-time leaderboard for tries scored for Scotland.

​The Hawick 27-year-old had been sharing that top spot with van der Merwe, 29, on 29 tries apiece until the South African’s 50th-minute touchdown during the Scots’ 27-13 victory over Australia at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Sunday put him back in front.

Graham isn’t at all put out by ceding joint possession of that record, only taken off fellow ex-Green Stuart Hogg by van der Merwe in July with his 28th try, versus Uruguay, however, and is, rather, looking forward to continuing that friendly rivalry for years yet.

“Honestly, the record’s going to bounce back and forward,” he said.

Scotland’s Darcy Graham, Blair Kinghorn and Duhan van der Merwe celebrating their 27-13 win against Australia at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Sunday (Photo: Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

“To see Duhi score is class. For me, I just want to win in a Scotland jersey. That’s all the boys want. Records don’t mean anything really.

“It’s about winning and getting special wins, making special memories with the boys.

“If I can assist in tries, I’m happy with that.

“It’s quite surreal. We have a joke about it, but it’s just banter. It’s not too serious.

“It’s going to go on for years to come. Hopefully, me and Duhi can take it into the 40s.”

One thing the Borderer is taking seriously, on the other hand, is seeing the national side make more of their potential in competitions following their second Rugby World Cup group-stage exit on the bounce in France last year and a fourth-place finish in this year’s Six Nations – the same as 2022, 2021 and 2020 – that being one better than 2019’s second-from-bottom placing but one worse than 2023 and 2018’s thirds.

“We’ve got world-class players everywhere – it’s just about doing something with that,” said Graham.

“I think we’re in a really good spot. Team-wise, confidence is there. Everybody knows their roles. That’s a massive part.

“Putting it all together, going into the Six Nations, those five games, it’s going to be massive.

“It probably is one of the best Scotland teams in a generation. We need to win something. The pressure is on us.

“We need to take massive confidence from that game against Australia. That pressure is a good thing – it’s just about rising up to it. You do need a wee bit of pressure on yourself.

“As a team, I think we know where we’re at. We know where we can get better. They’re exciting times ahead.”

Scotland begin 2025’s Six Nations with home games against Italy on Saturday, February 1, and Ireland on Sunday, February 9 – ahead of a trip south of the border to England on Saturday, February 22 – and Graham wants to see his side make the most of that home advantage and get off to a good start to position themselves for a tilt at their first top-two finish for over a quarter of a century.

“If you can win those first two, going into the third away would be massive,” he said.

“It’s just about keeping the boys fit, keeping a full-strength team over the next two months.

“We want to be flying into that Six Nations with our full-strength team. Keeping everybody fit is the challenging part.

“The more you play with the boys, the more you start understanding them.

“The coaching set-up we’ve got now is world-class. Everybody brings different parts into training. Honestly, it’s class. It’s such a good set-up.

“There’s such a good vibe around camp. I think boys enjoy coming into camp and working hard for each other.

“When you get wins like that, it’s so worth it. It’s exciting. It’s just about pushing on after that and getting more of those wins.”

Head coach Gregor Townsend’s team conclude their Six Nations campaign with a visit from Wales on Saturday, March 8, and trip to France on Saturday, March 15, and 42-times-capped Graham is hoping to be involved having been ruled out of the last two championships by injury.

He’s also hoping to see Glasgow Warriors inside-centre Sione Tuipulotu carry on as captain following constant chopping and changing since the Scots’ last long-term skipper, Hogg, 32, was relieved of the arm-band in 2022 after 22 games in charge, with the like of Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge and Finn Russell taking over in the interim, either jointly or individually.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Sione,” he said. “He's been awesome, a brilliant captain choice.

“It’s the way he speaks around camp, you’re just drawn to listen to him.

“He’s the kind of captain you want to follow into battle. I love playing with him.

“The way he leads on the pitch, he’s class. It takes that pressure off Finn. He’s stepping up, calling stuff and becoming a leader. It takes that pressure off Finn and now he can do his magic elsewhere.

“Beforehand, everything was having to go through Finn. He was having to call the plays, look up, see where the space was. Now Sione’s doing that, so Finn’s just playing his game. It’s just making a huge difference along that back-line.

“I don’t like singling players out but I genuinely do think he’s made a massive difference to where the Scotland team have gone.”

