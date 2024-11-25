Borderer Darcy Graham’s international rugby comeback continues with 27-13 home win v Australia

That was the Hawick 27-year-old’s second full shift in Scotland colours on the bounce, following their 59-21 win versus Portugal the weekend before, but only his third in the last 14 months, the previous one being his country’s 84-0 victory against Romania at 2023’s Rugby World Cup in France last September.

Sunday’s game at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium saw Graham lose the status as Scotland’s joint-top try-scorer ever he’d only just regained against the Portuguese eight days prior as felllow Edinburgh winger Duhan van der Merwe was among the hosts’ four scorers, taking his tally to 30, one more than the No 14.

Australian-born captain and inside-centre Sione Tuipulotu, replacement openside flanker Josh Bayliss and fly-half Finn Russell touched down the Scots’ other tries, with Russell, 32, adding two conversions and a penalty.

Debutant left-winger Harry Potter got the Australians’ only try, converted by replacement fly-half Ben Donaldson, with starting No 10 Noah Lolesio kicking two penalties.

The weekend’s win was Scotland’s fourth in their last five games against the Wallabies, the odd one out being October 2022’s 16-15 loss at Murrayfield.

Graham was the only Borderer in Scotland’s starting XV, though he was accompanied by ex-Southern Knights flanker Rory Darge for all but the last quarter of an hour or so.

They were joined, though only fleetingly in Edinburgh-born Darge’s case, by Hawick’s Rory Sutherland just past the hour mark after the 32-year-old was brought on as a replacement for loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman.

Graham is now on 42 caps and Sutherland on 37, with the latter’s Glasgow Warriors team-mate Darge, 24, on 25.

Though glad to have concluded Scotland’s autumn tests with a third win from three games, head coach Gregor Townsend believes his side can play a lot better.

“There was more in us,” said the Borderer, 51, afterwards.

“We weren’t as accurate in the first half as we can be.

“It shows we can get a win when we’re not playing as well.

“There were moments in the game that I loved.

“We’re better than some of the aspects today, but I’m proud that the players found a way to win.

“I’m inwardly happy, but if there was a game next week, it would be a tough review and there would be a lot of things to improve.

“The composure we have in defence close to our line was on show, and I felt our fitness was as well in the second half. We outworked their defence and that created chances for us.”

Looking ahead to 2025’s Six Nations, the Gala legend added: “The frustrations of this year’s Six Nations – to be in every game and not come through with more than two wins – shows we were ready back then and I believe that experience has made us better.

“We have to grow again in the next campaign.”

