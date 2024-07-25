Lisa Thomson during a Team GB Paris 2024 kitting-out in Birmingham at the start of July (Pic: Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

Borders rugby sevens star Lisa Thomson is setting her sights on coming back from the current Olympics in France with a medal.

The 26-year-old has seen women’s rugby grow significantly in popularity since making her Scotland debut eight years ago and she’s hoping she and her team-mates, Team GB’s sole representatives for their sport, their male counterparts having failed to qualify, can help that continue by picking up honours at the Stade de France, near Paris.

With Team GB having finished fourth at the past two games, the 55-cap Scotland international aspires to go at least one better by ending this summer with a medal and prompting those watching on from home to pick up a rugby ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomson said: “As a squad, we are going to try and win a medal at the Olympics – that is what we are here for.

“Girls’ and women’s rugby is accelerating at such a speed. We want to keep that going and accelerate it even more.

“Sevens at the minute, with just the women being at the Olympics, we really do feel like we are flying the flag for the GB programme.

“We want to put that on the map and get sevens as much exposure as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I first went into the Scotland programme, that was the first year we’d had a full-time coach, and every other member of staff was pulled in from another programme.

“Staff turnover was crazy. Girls were using holiday days to train. To think of where we are now with full-time contracts is huge. The women’s game is just going through the roof.”

Thomson is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World-Class programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the best coaches about and benefit from pioneering medical support.

This year’s games are Thomson’s second.

Three years ago in Japan, she was named as a reserve but was pressed into action and featured in a group-stage match against Kenya, scoring a try in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the time since, there has been much change for Great Britain in the shorter format of the game.

The national unions of England, Scotland and Wales combined to compete under the GB flag full-time and provide players with a better opportunity to medal at games.

With two years of experience of bonding as a squad and European Games gold under their belt from 2023, Thomson can’t wait to get on the ball in Paris.

She said: “Being in Tokyo as a reserve but also at a Covid-Olympics, I am really looking forward to the full experience with fans in the stands at the Stade de France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of hard work has gone into it, same as the other girls, and the wider group who have put so much into it.

“We have been GB on the World SVNS Series for two years, which has made a huge difference in developing the cohesion of the group.

“Before Tokyo, we weren’t together for about six months. We hadn’t played games together. There were no games because of Covid.

“There has been a lot of hard work and a rollercoaster couple of years. Being here in Paris now, it starts to feel real.

“We are just really looking forward to getting started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she returns home, Thomson will join Ealing Trailfinders for the new Professional Women's Rugby season.

She’s linking up with a burgeoning group of Scots there, with Sarah Denholm, Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie and Caity Mattinson also representing the south-west London club.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to the premiership with Trailfinders,” Thomson said.

“They’re a strong group of players that have been playing an exciting brand of rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t wait to get stuck in and hopefully contribute to the growth of the team.”

With more than £30m a week raised for good causes, including funding for elite and grass-roots sport, National Lottery players support our Olympic and Paralympic athletes to live their dreams and make the nation proud, as well as providing more opportunities for people to take part in sport. To find out more visit www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk