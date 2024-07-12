Irish first up for GB rugby sevens squad featuring Hawick’s Lisa Thomson at Paris Olympics

Lisa Thomson at a Team GB Paris 2024 kitting-out session at Birmingham's NEC Arena earlier this month (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

​Rugby sevens fixtures have now been announced for this summer’s Olympics in France and they see the Great Britain women’s squad, featuring Hawick’s Lisa Thomson, kick off their campaign against Ireland at the end of the month.

​The 69,000-capacity Stade de France at Saint-Denis, near Paris, will host that game and all the others being played by the 12 teams taking part.

The Britons’ opener on Sunday, July 28, kicks off at 2.30pm.

Head coach Ciaran Beattie’s squad also share a pool, one of three, with Australia and South Africa.

They take on the former later that same day, at 6.30pm, and the latter on Monday, July 29, at 1pm.

Semi-finals, play-off and the final follow on Tuesday, July 30.

Thomson is the only Scot in the squad and one of only two non-English players, along with Wales’s Jasmine Joyce, set to compete in her third games after playing in Japan and also in Brazil in 2016.

Beattie is a fellow Borderer, though, being from Selkirk, and his assistant coach Scott Riddell is also from this side of Hadrian’s Wall, having captained the now-scrapped Scottish sevens side.

It’ll be Thomson’s second Olympics on the bounce, having also featured at 2021’s in Japan after being initially selected as a reserve, and the 26-year-old, also a 60-times-capped inside centre for Scotland at XVs, is relishing the prospect, saying: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be heading to Paris, having experienced Tokyo, albeit with the Covid restrictions that we experienced.

“With it being a bit closer to home, family and friends can hopefully come and support and experience it for themselves.

“I just can’t wait for it to all get started.”

Also included in Beattie’s dozen-strong travelling squad are Thomson and Joyce’s fellow Tokyo 2020 veterans Emma Uren and Meg Jones.

They’re being joined by Amy Wilson Hardy, Ellie Boatman, Grace Crompton, Heather Cowell, Isla Norman-Bell, Jade Shekells, Lauren Torley and Ellie Kildunne, with Abi Burton and Kayleigh Powell accompanying them as reserves.

For further details, go to https://www.world.rugby/news