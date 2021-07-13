Borderers Stuart Hogg and Rory Sutherland to miss British and Irish Lions’ game against South Africa A this week

Hawick's Rory Sutherland charging upfield during the match between Cell C Sharks and the British and Irish Lions at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday in Pretoria (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Neither Stuart Hogg nor Rory Sutherland are in the starting line-up or replacements announced for Wednesday’s game in Cape Town, kicking off at 7pm, as head coach Warren Gatland rotates his squad ahead of their three test matches against the Springboks.

Gloucester centre Chris Harris is the only Scot in the starting XV, with Zander Fagerson on the substitutes' bench.

Sutherland has racked up the most game-time of the two ex-Hawick players in Gatland’s multinational side so far, the 28-year-old having started the Lions’ 28-10 warm-up win against Japan in Edinburgh on Saturday, June 26; come off the bench 51 minutes into their 54-7 defeat of Cell C Sharks in Johannesburg last Wednesday, July 7; and featured in the starting XV against the same opposition in Pretoria on Saturday, playing for 55 minutes of that 71-31 victory.

Stuart Hogg during a British and Irish Lions training session on Monday, July 5, in Johannesburg (Photo by David Rogers/pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Hogg, 29, has only played in one game of this tour to date, captaining the tourists to a 56-14 victory against the Sigma Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday, July 3, staying on the pitch for all 80 minutes of the multinational side’s first game on South African soil.

This is Worcester Warrior Sutherland’s first Lions tour but Exeter Chief Hogg has been called up twice before, in New Zealand in 2017 and Australia in 2013, playing five provincial games first time round and two before injury cut short his second outing four years later.

He's yet to start a test match, however.