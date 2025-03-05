Borderer Nairn Moncrieff keeps hold of Scotland No 14 jersey for third game of rugby’s Under-20 Six Nations on bounce

Nairn Moncrieff in action for Scotland during their 33-15 Under-20 Six Nations defeat hosting Ireland at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday, February 8 (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Gala’s Nairn Moncrieff is being given his third start on the bounce for Scotland against Wales this Friday in rugby’s Under-20 Six Nations.

The 18-year-old retains possession of the No 14 jersey he was handed for the Scots’ losses by 57-13 away to England at Newcastle’s Kingston Park on Friday, February 21, and 33-15 at home to Ireland at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday, February 8, his first start for head coach Kenny Murray’s age-grade outfit.

The right-winger, now in United Rugby Championship outfit Edinburgh’s academy, is the only Borderer selected for this week’s match-day 23 from a squad also including former Hawick scrum-half Hector Patterson and ex-Peebles fly-half Ross Wolfenden.

Moncrieff’s starting place in Newcastle was his second of the tournament and he played for the first half before making way for Ayr’s Cameron van Wyk, with Wolfenden being brought on as a replacement for outside-centre Campbell Waugh just after the hour mark.

The match prior at the Hive saw Moncrieff feature for the first 73 minutes before going off for ex-Glasgow Hawk Waugh, with Patterson being brought on at half-time and Wolfenden on 70 minutes, taking over from Noah Cowan and Matthew Urwin respectively.

All three made appearances as replacements for Scotland’s opening 22-10 defeat at home to Italy on Friday, January 31, too, Patterson being first on, replacing Cowan on 49 minutes, with Moncrieff and Wolfenden, both making their under-20 debuts, following him onto the field on 64 minutes and 76 respectively, taking over from Fergus Watson and Urwin.

Kick-off on Friday is at 7.15pm and that fourth-round fixture is being screened live on BBC iPlayer.

Looking ahead to it, Murray, 51, also in charge of an under-19s game set to be played against Italy in Melrose next month, said: “While we were disappointed with some of our errors against England, there were positives to take from aspects of our game and performance, and we’ve had two weeks to learn from it.

“Again, it’s about playing well for the full game. We’ve had spells in all three games so far where the players have produced what they’re capable of but we’re really focused on delivering an 80-minute performance.

“We had a good away support in Newcastle last time out, which was brilliant for the players.

“Our two games at Hive Stadium so far have both had excellent atmospheres and the crowd have been right behind us. They play a big part and we want to thank them with a performance they can be proud of on Friday night.”

Joining Moncrieff, a draft player with Kelso this season, in Friday’s starting XV are Jack Brown, Angus Hunter, Kerr Yule, Watson, Urwin, Cowan, Oliver McKenna, Joe Roberts, Ollie Blyth-Lafferty, Charlie Moss, Dan Halkon, Oliver Duncan, Freddy Douglas and Reuben Logan.

On the bench are Seb Stephen, Jake Shearer, Jamie Stewart, Bart Godsell, Mark Fyffe, Hamish MacArthur, Isaac Coates and van Wyk.

Scotland are currently bottom of the table without any points, with the Welsh sitting third on eight.

Their last game after this week’s is a trip to second-placed France a week on Friday, with kick-off also at 7.15pm.

