Melrose to host Scotland under-19 international in preparation for summer’s World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa

Melrose’s Greenyards pictured in July 2023 (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

Melrose is to host one of two Scottish under-19 international matches next month in preparation for June and July’s World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa.

A Scotland age-grade team a year younger than that bracket will host Italy at the Greenyards on Wednesday, April 9, and play England away in North Tyneside on Saturday, April 26.

They’ll be coached by Scotland under-20s head coach Kenny Murray, currently overseeing an age-grade Six Nations campaign set to continue with a visit from Wales to Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium this Friday, with kick-off at 7.15pm.

Kick-off in Melrose will be at 4pm and it’ll be at 2pm at Percy Park in North Shields.

Tickets for the game versus Italy are free and they’re available at https://www.universe.com/events/scotland-u19-vs-italy-u19-tickets-CPH1LR

Admission to the follow-up match south of the border will cost £10. For details, go to https://www.englandrugby.com/follow/news-media/england-u19-play-scotland-u19-percy-park-rfc

Murray, 51, said: “These two fixtures will give more high-level game-time to some of our most promising under-19 players.

“For some it will be the highest-standard games they have played in, which can only be a positive for their development.

“It also gives us a chance to look at some players in an international environment ahead of the World Rugby U20 Championship, which is really valuable for us.

“The more rugby of a high standard our young players can play the better, so I’m delighted to have these two opportunities for our under-19 players to test their abilities against what will be two very good sides in Italy and England.”