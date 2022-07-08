Borderer Glen Young hoping for third test appearance to cap off Scottish summer rugby tour

Borderer Glen Young during an Edinburgh training session in April (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

The 27-year-old was given a taste of senior international rugby for the first time against Chile at the end of last month with Scotland A and he’s keeping his fingers crossed that he gets to follow that up with a test cap.

The Edinburgh lock came on as a replacement during the Scottish second string’s 45-5 win in Santiago but didn’t make it into the matchday squad for last Saturday’s 26-18 defeat by Argentina in San Salvador de Jujuy or tomorrow’s second test in Salta, so he’s now hoping to get third time lucky for the final test in Santiago del Estero on Saturday, July 16, either a series decider if the Scots win tomorrow or a dead rubber if they don’t.

The former Jed-Forest youth player told Scottish Rugby’s social media accounts: “I am massively keen for that. It is something I have dreamed about my whole life.

“I am 27 now. I have been a professional rugby player for nine years, so it has not happened straight away.

“It’s been kind of like a carrot dangling, so to be so close now, I just want to crack on and get it. It would be one of the best feelings.

“It would be quite a cool thing.”

Looking back at his first international appearance since he played for Scotland’s under-20s, Young said: “It was so good.

“It was one of those things you dream of as a kid, playing for Scotland.

“It was unbelievable – the whole build-up, singing the anthem and that. It was such an honour.”

He says he’s enjoying being on tour, adding: “I seem to have fitted in quite well and they are a really great bunch of boys and coaches to be around.

“They talk a lot about connection and welcoming in new boys into the squad, so for me, being one of the new boys, it has been unreal.

“I feel very welcome in the squad. Obviously I play with the Edinburgh boys but I have got on with the the Glasgow boys and the other boys just as well.”