Hawick’s Darcy Graham to pick up 29th Scotland rugby cap against Argentina at the weekend

Hawick's Darcy Graham during a Scotland training session last month in Edinburgh (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

The 25-year-old is the only Borderer in head coach Gregor Townsend’s starting XV, though former Melrose and Southern Knights back-row Rory Darge will be playing too and another ex-Greenyards man, loosehead prop Jamie Bhatti, features among the replacements.

Edinburgh wing Graham is currently on 28 caps, with Darge, 22, on five and Bhatti, 28, on 22.

Grant Gilchrist will captain the Scots again in regular skipper Stuart Hogg’s absence, the former Hawick player being rested for this summer’s South American tour, and will be hoping to see them bounce back from losing their opening test last Saturday 26-18 to level the three-match series against Argentina and take it to a decider.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making up the rest of this weekend’s starting line-up are Rory Hutchinson, Mark Bennett, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe, Blair Kinghorn, Ben White, Pierre Schoeman, Dave Cherry, Zander Fagerson, Sam Skinner, Hamish Watson and Matt Fagerson.

Also on the replacements’ bench are George Turner, Javan Sebastian, Scott Cummings, Andy Christie, Ali Price, Ross Thompson and Kyle Rowe.

Saturday’s match at the Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena in Salta, kicking off at 8.10pm, will be screened live on Sky Sports.

Former Gala and Border Reivers star Townsend, 49, is calling on his players to up their game following last weekend’s loss, saying: “We’ve got to up our intensity at the start of the game.

“Argentina brought more energy then, but after that we had some really good moments in defence, good work-rate. We’ve got to be more accurate in our attack.

“I’m disappointed because we didn’t get going until the second half. That was frustrating.

“We then got into a position where we believe we could have and should have kicked on, and we didn’t.

“Credit to Argentina, they won a restart and got a try from that and the game then slowed down in the last 20 minutes.