Borderer Darcy Graham called to the bar ahead of rugby’s 2024 Six Nations

Scotland winger Darcy Graham with the personalised Tennent's Lager tap with his photo on now installed on the bar at Hawick Rugby Club (Photo: Tennent's Lager)

In their case, it’s not metaphorical maritime water-pumps requiring full-team involvement but, rather, ones dispensing beer in their favourite watering holes.

Glasgow-based brewer Tennent Caledonian is showing its support for head coach Gregor Townsend’s national squad ahead of this year’s Six Nations tournament by producing personalised lager taps featuring pictures of winger Graham, Blair Kinghorn, Richie Gray and Matt and Zander Fagerson.

The one-off Tennent’s Lager taps have been installed at the players’ favourite bars and Graham’s can be found at Hawick’s Mansfield Park rugby club.

The Hawick-born 26-year-old, with United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh since 2017, began his sporting career at the Greens and is a lifelong supporter of his home-town’s Scottish Championship club, so he’s delighted to be an oft-seen face there again.

“To see my face on a Tennent’s tap in Hawick Rugby Club is very surreal and special,” he said.

“I can’t wait to see the reaction from my family and friends.

“This is always a special time of year and I hope the fans enjoy a pint of the good stuff while cheering on the boys in the championship.”

Kinghorn’s tournament tap is at Edinburgh’s Currie Chieftains rugby club in Balerno, Gray’s is at the Bag o’ Nails in Partick in Glasgow and the Fagersons’ is at Dundee’s Market Bar.

Hazel Alexander, senior brand manager at Tennent’s, said: “It feels only right to show support for our Scottish rugby team ahead of the Six Nations by spotlighting some of the players’ favourite locals.

“We know this will bring a smile to the team ahead of what are set to be a challenging few weeks.

“We hope Tennent’s fans will enjoy hunting for these special limited-edition taps and join us in raising a pint to the Scottish team as they make us proud at this year’s Six Nations.”

Graham is one of two Borderers in the Scots’ Six Nations squad, along with Jedburgh’s Glen Young.

They begin their tournament away to Wales this Saturday, February 3, with kick-off at 4.45pm, and host France at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium a week later at 2.25pm but Graham has been ruled out of both of those games by injury.

He’s hopeful he’ll be available for selection for England’s visit to the capital on Saturday, February 24, however.

Graham is being sidelined by a quad injury sustained during Edinburgh’s 21-20 European Professional Club Rugby Challenge Cup defeat at home to Gloucester at the capital’s Hive Stadium on Saturday, January 13.

He’s being temporarily replaced in Scotland’s 39-strong squad by former Melrose winger Ross McCann, now a member of the Great Britain sevens squad.

