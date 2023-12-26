Borders rugby star Darcy Graham signs new deal keeping him at Edinburgh until 2027

Borders rugby star Darcy Graham has agreed a new deal with Edinburgh set to extend his time at the capital club to a decade.

Darcy Graham playing for Edinburgh during their 34-21 European Professional Club Rugby Challenge Cup win against Castres Olympique at home at the capital's Hive Stadium on Saturday, December 16 (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

The 26-year-old joined the United Rugby Championship side in February 2017 from home-town club Hawick and he signed a new three-year contract on Christmas Day.

Head coach Sean Everitt has told of his delight at securing the Scotland winger’s services until 2027, saying: “Make no bones about it – Darcy is box office.

“He’s a world-class talent who can change a game at the drop of a hat. We’ve seen that for both Edinburgh and Scotland through the years.

“It’s brilliant that we’ve managed to re-sign him on a new long-term deal.

“Darcy is a guy who just loves to play the game of rugby, and I think that being here in Edinburgh, surrounded by his team-mates, friends and family, suits him to a tee.

“This is his boyhood club, where he has made his name, and Edinburgh supporters absolutely love him – you only have to hear their reaction every time he scores at home.

“It’s hugely exciting for both club and country that Darcy has decided his future remains in Edinburgh, and I’m sure our fans will be celebrating this news.”

Graham is also pleased to be staying put, saying: “I’m hugely excited.

“It was my boyhood dream to play for Edinburgh. I grew up an hour down the road, joined straight from the under-20s and I’ve been here a good while now.

“I’m delighted to be staying for another three years.

“I did have other offers, but this is home, and after speaking with Sean, he really sold me on his plans for the club.

“That got me excited and I’m keen to be part of what we’re building here in Edinburgh.

“I think Sean and I are pretty similar. He knows what he wants. I know what I want. He keeps it nice and simple – just go out and play rugby and that’s exactly what I’m all about.

“We sometimes make rugby too confusing. I feel like I can play the type of game that I enjoy under Sean.”

Graham joined Edinburgh’s academy as a teenager and made his professional debut for them against London Irish in December 2017, one of seven appearances during his first season there.

The Borderer added: “I’ve been at the club seven years now and I look at a lot of my team-mates as brothers.

“I spend so much time with these guys, a lot I’ve known since U20s, and it really does feel like a big family at Edinburgh.

“Being part of the back three at Edinburgh is incredible. We’ve got so much competition with myself, Duhan van der Merwe, Emiliano Boffelli, Wes Goosen, and with Harry Paterson coming through it keeps us on our toes. It really is up there with one of the best back-three groups in club rugby.

“I really love playing at home. It feels like such a special occasion now.

“We’ve moved out of Murrayfield and made Hive Stadium our home. We’ve built a proper atmosphere and match-day experience.

“We have also made Hive Stadium a fortress and it’s a tough place to come now. Long may that continue.

“It’s my ambition to win silverware with Edinburgh. I’d be gutted if I went my whole career here and didn’t win anything with this club and group of players.

“I genuinely feel like this group can win something and that was also a factor in wanting to stay in Edinburgh.

“We’ve got the talent and a great new home – it’s now about backing it up week on week.”

Graham has been capped 39 times since making his Scotland debut in November 2018 as a substitute during a 21-10 loss to Wales in Cardiff, going on to score his first international try against the same opposition at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium during an 18-11 Six Nations defeat the following March.

His four tries during the Scots’ 84-0 victory against Romania at this year’s Rugby World Cup in France in September took his tally for his country to 24, only three shy of fellow ex-Hawick player Stuart Hogg’s all-time record of 27.

Edinburgh are next in action at home to Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and they’ll be looking to make amends for their 22-10 loss to the same opponents last Friday away at Scotstoun Stadium.

