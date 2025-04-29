Top-ten places for two Borders athletes as Scottish outdoor athletics season gets under way at Linwood
Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Evie Renwick and Natasha Turnbull were among about 200 senior, under-20 and under-18 athletes taking part in that new-format season-opener at the On-X Linwood sports centre.
Under-20 Renwick was seventh in a field of 21 for the women’s 100m open in 12.44 seconds, half a second behind Livingston Athletic Club under-18 Kishi Aremu’s winning time of 11.94.
Her senior clubmate Turnbull was tenth out of 12 in the women’s 400m open in 63.79, over seven seconds behind first-placed Falkirk Victoria Harriers senior Sofia Vidak’s time of 56.16.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.