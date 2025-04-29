Top-ten places for two Borders athletes as Scottish outdoor athletics season gets under way at Linwood

By Darin Hutson
Published 29th Apr 2025, 08:02 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 08:28 BST
Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Natasha Turnbull was tenth in the women’s 400m open in 63.79 as Scottish Athletics’ 2025 outdoor season got under way on Saturday at Linwood in Renfrewshire (Photo: Bobby Gavin)Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Natasha Turnbull was tenth in the women’s 400m open in 63.79 as Scottish Athletics’ 2025 outdoor season got under way on Saturday at Linwood in Renfrewshire (Photo: Bobby Gavin)
Two Borders athletes notched up top-ten placings as Scottish Athletics’ latest outdoor season got under way on Saturday at Linwood in Renfrewshire.

Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Evie Renwick and Natasha Turnbull were among about 200 senior, under-20 and under-18 athletes taking part in that new-format season-opener at the On-X Linwood sports centre.

Under-20 Renwick was seventh in a field of 21 for the women’s 100m open in 12.44 seconds, half a second behind Livingston Athletic Club under-18 Kishi Aremu’s winning time of 11.94.

Her senior clubmate Turnbull was tenth out of 12 in the women’s 400m open in 63.79, over seven seconds behind first-placed Falkirk Victoria Harriers senior Sofia Vidak’s time of 56.16.

