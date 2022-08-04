TK Maxx launches free gift card giveaway to celebrate summer of Great British Sport

Tk Maxx is giving out gold medals as part of their ongoing Summer of Big Wins campaign

Every Saturday in August, there will be 65 gold medal gift cards hidden in TK Maxx stores around the country, to represent the number of medals won by #TeamGB.

The TK Maxx Summer of Big Wins will hit the #TeamGB hotspots, bringing the treasure hunt to every place –

Birmingham, Saturday 6th August Cardiff, Saturday 13th August Edinburgh, Saturday 20th August Belfast, Saturday 27th August

There will be 65 ‘medals’ hidden inside each store, every Saturday in August – each one representing the number won by Team GB in 2012 and giving the public the chance to win up to £65 off their shopping on the everyday amazing value in-store and online.

Rylan was spotted limbering up to uncover his own treasure early this morning at TK Maxx’s flagship store on London’s Oxford Street, don’t miss your chance to do the same and end up on the winner’s podium - it’s going to be a summer of big wins, both sporting and shopping!

You can get all the nation’s favourite summer essentials at TK Maxx with up to 60% less than the RRP.