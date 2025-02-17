​Three runners from region make top ten of Borders XC Series’ last counting round

The Hunters Bog Trotters clubmates went into that 6.7km race tied on two wins apiece, over-35 Martyn at Dunbar last month and Lauder in November and Houston at Paxton and Hawick in January, but the former won the weekend’s decider by clocking 21:15, 1:11 faster than his rival.

Thomas Laraia, another runner based in the capital, finished third in 22:50.

Hawick’s Rory Anderson – the only other winner this series, at Peebles in December – was the sole Borderer to make the top five, placing fourth in 23:05.

Two further representatives of the region managed to finish in the top ten of a field of 205 – Gala Harriers’ Iain Stewart, ninth in 24:50 and first over-40, and Anderson’s Teviotdale Harriers clubmate Mark Young, tenth in 24:55.

Two more made the top 20, both over-45s – Gala’s Gary Trewartha, 12th in 25:04 and first in his age bracket, and Lauderdale Limpers’ Dean Whiteford, 20th in 26:00 – and another two, both clubmates of Stewart and Trewartha’s, were in the top 30 home, over-40 Paul Williams and over-45 Jamie McGowan, 22nd in 26:15 and 26th in 26:33 respectively.

Dunbar’s Rowena Halliday was first of 82 female finishers, and 24th overall, in 26:26.

Lauderdale’s Naomi Dijkman was fastest woman aged 40 to 45 in 29:09 and the same went for Moorfoot Runners’ Carol Moss in the 60-65 age bracket in 30:05, placing 53rd and 65th all told respectively.

Teviotdale Harriers under-13 Greg Watson notched up his first win of the junior series by clocking 10:58 for Sunday’s 2.7km junior race.

That was nine seconds ahead of second-placed Gala Harriers under-17 Sam Robertson, the only other Borderer to have won a junior round, at Hawick.

East Lothian under-13 Tom Ibbs came out on top in the junior series with a hat-trick of wins – at Paxton, Peebles and Lauder – with victory in its other race, at Dunbar, having gone to Edinburgh under-15 Josh Daunt.

Borderers accounted for half of the top ten of a field of 95 for the weekend’s youngsters’ race, the others being Teviotdale under-15 Craig Watson, third in 11:21; Gala under-13 Bryn McAree, fourth in 11:37; and Teviotdale under-nine Connor Davidson, tenth in 11:55.

Moorfoot under-15 Isabella Moran was just outside the top ten by a second and also first girl home in 11:56.

There’s only one more meeting left now and that’s a presentation round not counting for the series’ final standings at Duns on Sunday, March 2, with Chirnside Chasers hosting.

