Runners at the start-line for Sunday’s Borders Cross-Country Series senior round at Galashiels, including winner Tom Martyin, in bib 656 (Photo: Neil Renton)

​Three runners from region make top ten of Borders XC Series’ last counting round

By ​Darin Hutson
Published 17th Feb 2025, 09:53 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 11:30 BST
Edinburgh’s Tom Martyn and Charles Houston took their rivalry in this season’s senior Borders Cross-Country Series to the wire by finishing first and second at its final counting round at Galashiels on Sunday.

The Hunters Bog Trotters clubmates went into that 6.7km race tied on two wins apiece, over-35 Martyn at Dunbar last month and Lauder in November and Houston at Paxton and Hawick in January, but the former won the weekend’s decider by clocking 21:15, 1:11 faster than his rival.

Thomas Laraia, another runner based in the capital, finished third in 22:50.

Hawick’s Rory Anderson – the only other winner this series, at Peebles in December – was the sole Borderer to make the top five, placing fourth in 23:05.

Two further representatives of the region managed to finish in the top ten of a field of 205 – Gala Harriers’ Iain Stewart, ninth in 24:50 and first over-40, and Anderson’s Teviotdale Harriers clubmate Mark Young, tenth in 24:55.

Two more made the top 20, both over-45s – Gala’s Gary Trewartha, 12th in 25:04 and first in his age bracket, and Lauderdale Limpers’ Dean Whiteford, 20th in 26:00 – and another two, both clubmates of Stewart and Trewartha’s, were in the top 30 home, over-40 Paul Williams and over-45 Jamie McGowan, 22nd in 26:15 and 26th in 26:33 respectively.

Dunbar’s Rowena Halliday was first of 82 female finishers, and 24th overall, in 26:26.

Lauderdale’s Naomi Dijkman was fastest woman aged 40 to 45 in 29:09 and the same went for Moorfoot Runners’ Carol Moss in the 60-65 age bracket in 30:05, placing 53rd and 65th all told respectively.

Teviotdale Harriers under-13 Greg Watson notched up his first win of the junior series by clocking 10:58 for Sunday’s 2.7km junior race.

That was nine seconds ahead of second-placed Gala Harriers under-17 Sam Robertson, the only other Borderer to have won a junior round, at Hawick.

East Lothian under-13 Tom Ibbs came out on top in the junior series with a hat-trick of wins – at Paxton, Peebles and Lauder – with victory in its other race, at Dunbar, having gone to Edinburgh under-15 Josh Daunt.

Borderers accounted for half of the top ten of a field of 95 for the weekend’s youngsters’ race, the others being Teviotdale under-15 Craig Watson, third in 11:21; Gala under-13 Bryn McAree, fourth in 11:37; and Teviotdale under-nine Connor Davidson, tenth in 11:55.

Moorfoot under-15 Isabella Moran was just outside the top ten by a second and also first girl home in 11:56.

There’s only one more meeting left now and that’s a presentation round not counting for the series’ final standings at Duns on Sunday, March 2, with Chirnside Chasers hosting.

