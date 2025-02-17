Mollie Ker, Freya Michie and Josie Allan at Sunday’s junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Galashiels (Photo: Neil Renton)Mollie Ker, Freya Michie and Josie Allan at Sunday’s junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Galashiels (Photo: Neil Renton)
Teviotdale Harriers under-13 Greg Watson racks up first junior Borders Cross-Country Series round win at Galashiels

By Darin Hutson
Published 17th Feb 2025, 11:13 BST
Teviotdale Harriers under-13 Greg Watson claimed his first win of the current junior Borders Cross-Country Series by clocking 10:58 for Sunday’s 2.7km junior race at Galashiels.

That was nine seconds ahead of second-placed Gala Harriers under-17 Sam Robertson, the only other Borderer to have won a junior round, at Hawick.

East Lothian under-13 Tom Ibbs came out on top in the junior series with a hat-trick of wins – at Paxton, Peebles and Lauder – with victory in its other race, at Dunbar, having gone to Edinburgh under-15 Josh Daunt.

Borderers accounted for half of the top ten of a field of 95 for the weekend’s youngsters’ race, the others being Teviotdale under-15 Craig Watson, third in 11:21; Gala under-13 Bryn McAree, fourth in 11:37; and Teviotdale under-nine Connor Davidson, tenth in 11:55.

Moorfoot under-15 Isabella Moran was just outside the top ten by a second and also first girl home in 11:56.

There’s only one more meeting left now and that’s a presentation round not counting for the series’ final standings at Duns on Sunday, March 2, with Chirnside Chasers hosting.

