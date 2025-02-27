Selkirk racehorse trainer Stuart Coltherd glad to be back to winning ways after near-four-month winless streak

Selkirk trainer Stuart Coltherd at Kelso Racecourse in November (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races)

Selkirk racehorse trainer Stuart Coltherd is glad to have got back to winning ways after almost four months without any first-placed finishes.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coltherd ended that winless run with a victory for Breeze of Wind at Ayr on Monday and followed it up with another for Treaty Boy at Catterick in North Yorkshire the day after, both ridden by his jockey son Sam.

The former beat Dumfries and Galloway trainer Daragh Bourke’s Busty Boy, with Danny McMenamin riding, by a neck in the 2.25pm Virgin Bet Handicap Chase over three miles at Ayr at 7/2, landing prize money of £4,753.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was the eight-year-old grey gelding’s first win since one at Hexham in Northumberland last March and his Clarilawmuir Farm stables’ first one since Breakdance Kid came up trumps at Kelso back on Saturday, November 9, both also with Coltherd Jnr in the saddle.

Treaty Boy’s win on Tuesday at 9/4 was his first since February last year, also at Catterick and with Coltherd Jnr as jockey. The eight-year-old chestnut gelding finished the 3pm BBC Make a Difference Awards Handicap Chase over a mile and seven furlongs five and a half lengths in front of Zara’s Universe, trained by North Yorkshire’s Andy Crook and ridden by Joe Williamson, earning a top prize of £4,225.

Breakdance Kid, a seven-year-old chestnut gelding, was also in action for the Coltherds at Catterick at Tuesday but they had to settle for finishing fifth and they missed out at Bangor-on-Dee in Wales on Wednesday too, placing third with Tan Law.

They’re now hoping to resume their long-awaited winning streak at Kelso this coming Saturday, with the Three Js being among six horses declared to contest the 4.04pm Bet 365 Juvenile Hurdle over two miles, vying for a top prize of £8,714.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coltherd Jnr reckons their horses being under the weather was to blame for their near-four-month winless treak, saying: “We had the horses all tested and they couldn’t really find anything seriously wrong, so it was probably just one of those viruses that does the rounds.

“We’ve made one of two changes and it all seems to be coming back together again as we had made a flying start to the season.”

Gates open at 11am at Kelso on Saturday and the meeting’s first race is off at 1.10pm. Entry is £23 in advance or £28 on the day. For details, go to https://kelso-races.co.uk/events/bet365-morebattle-hurdle-day-2025/

See also …