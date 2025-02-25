Hawick racehorse trainer Ewan Whillans lining up another crack at £120k Morebattle Hurdle for 2024 winner Cracking Rhapsody

Hawick jockey Craig Nichol winning 2024’s £120,000 Bet365 Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso Racecourse last March on trainer Ewan Whillans’ Cracking Rhapsody (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

Hawick trainer Ewan Whillans is lining up another crack at the £120,000 Bet365 Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso Racecourse on Saturday for Cracking Rhapsody.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six-year-old bay gelding won Scotland’s richest hurdle race by over four lengths last year with Hawick jockey Craig Nichol riding, and Whillans has entered him for another shot at the two-mile handicap in the hope of adding to his five wins to date, the last three of them at Kelso, most recently in December.

“I’m delighted Craig is clear to ride him again, which is a massive plus,” said Whillans.

“He’s won on him three times and knows him really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawick jockey Craig Nichol on trainer Ewan Whillans’ Cracking Rhapsody after winning 2024’s £120,000 Bet365 Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso Racecourse last March (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

“Cracking Rhapsody had a gallop after the last meeting at Kelso and we’re happy enough with him. He’ll have his final piece of work at home midweek and then it will be all systems go.

“If he jumps two out in contention and sees his race out again, I will be delighted.

“We all know he loves Kelso and he’s won three of his five visits to the track.”

The Morebattle Hurdle’s top prize of £61,728 is accompanied by a £100,000 bonus if its winner goes on to win over hurdles or fences at the same year’s Cheltenham Festival, a feat last pulled off in 2021 by the Shunter, trained by County Carlow’s Emmet Mullin, and the Irish handler has got another entry lined up this year, Vischio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wiltshire trainer Alan King’s Favour and Fortune is top-weight for the 3.30pm race on 12 stones and, like Cracking Rhapsody, is also entered for the County Hurdle at Cheltenham on Friday, March 14.

Last year’s runner-up, Fife trainer Nick Alexander’s Ginger Mail, is also among 23 entries pencilled in for the hurdle.

Grey Dawning, a seven-year-old grey gelding with a British Horseracing Authority mark of 162, is the top-rated horse on the day’s seven-race card, Warwickshire trainer Dan Skelton having entered him for the £60,000 Bet365 Premier Chase over two miles and seven furlongs at 1.45pm.

Also among the half-dozen provisional entries for that race are Cheshire training partnership Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero’s Iroko for and Perth and Kinross handler Lucinda Russell’s El Elefante, a winner at Kelso two weeks prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chart Topper could be a first-ever runner at Kelso for Irish trainer Willie Mullins in the £75,000 Bet365 Premier Novices’ Hurdle over two miles and two furlongs.

Kelso’s Sandy Thomson, winner of the Morebattle Hurdle in 2023 with Benson, has also got an entry in for that 2.55pm race – Dedicated Hero, the six-year-old bay gelding being a three-time winner at his hometown track, in February, May and December last year.

Gates open at 11am and Saturday’s first race is off at 1.10pm. Entry is £23 in advance or £28 on the day. For details, go to https://kelso-races.co.uk/events/bet365-morebattle-hurdle-day-2025/