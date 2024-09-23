Second win in two weeks at Hamilton for Borders racehorse trainer Katie Scott
The three-year-old bay filly followed up her first win in eight attempts at Carlisle on Wednesday, September 11, with another at the weekend, both with PJ McDonald as jockey.
Epidavros, owned by the Star Racing syndicate, finished half a length ahead of 7/2 favourite Tilsitt, ridden by Rhys Elliott and trained in East Ayrshire by Mike Smith, in the 4.12pm RacingTV.com Handicap at 9/2 to land that one-mile-one-furlong race’s top prize of £3,926.
“She’s been with us since the summer and she’s a nicer filly than she was when bought at the sales,” said Scott, based at Lindean, near Selkirk.
“She didn’t fancy going down the hill too much but she enjoyed come back up a lot better and she should continue to giver her owners a lot of enjoyment.”
Scott also took a third place at Hamilton on Sunday, with Falaise Blanc, ridden by Shane Gray, at 100/1 in the opening 2.12pm Usave Business Energy Consultancy EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes, won by 2/1 second-favourite Liberatus, trained by North Yorkshire’s Charlie Johnston and with Joe Fanning as jockey.
