Hawick jockey Jamie Hamilton one of winners as Kelso Racecourse returns to action after four-month break

Hamilton rode Ashington to victory for North Yorkshire trainer Mark Walford at 6/1 in Wednesday’s 5.05pm Paul Ferguson’s Jumper to Follow Handicap Hurdle, landing its top prize of £13,008.

The nine-year-old bay gelding finished that two-mile-five-furlong feature race half a length ahead of Baron de Midleton, ridden by Sean Bowen for another North Yorkshire trainer, Brian Ellison.

Hamilton also picked up a third place, in the first of six races run, the 4.30pm Borders Carers’ Centre Novices’ Hurdle, also over two miles and five furlongs, won by over seven lengths by 1/3 favourite Intense Approach, trained by County Meath’s John McConnell and with Alex Harvey in the saddle.

Patrick Wadge was runner-up on Perth and Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell’s 11/2 second-favourite Kandor, with Hamilton behind him on Go Go Chicago, trained in North Yorkshire by Ruth Jefferson, at 25/1.

Further down a seven-strong leaderboard, Kelso trainer Sandy Thomson’s Top Man Tom finished fifth, with Danny McMenamin riding.

Fellow Borders trainer Stuart Coltherd was also forced to settle for a fifth place later on, in the 5.35pm RBC Brewin Dolphin Handicap Chase with Breakdance Kid, ridden by his son Sam.

That race, over two miles and five frlongs too, was won at 8/1 by Half Shot, trained by Iain Jardine, formerly of Hawick but now based near Carrutherstown in Dumfries and Galloway, and ridden by Brian Hughes.

Victory in the evening’s next race, the 6.05pm Abbey Fine Wines Handicap Hurdle over two miles and two furlongs, went to Well Done Dani, trained by Cheshire’s Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero and with Toby Wynne riding, at 16/1.

The race after that, the two-mile-one-furlong Belhaven Brewery Handicap Chase at 6.35pm, was won by 5/2 second-favourite Pay the Piper, ridden by McMenamin and trained by Northumberland’s Ann Hamilton, with Hawick trainer Ewan Whillans and Jedburgh jockey Callum Bewley’s Cracking Destiny following in fourth place.

18/1 outsider Beyond the Verge won the meeting’s concluding contest, the 7.05pm RacingTV.com/freetrial Open National Hunt Flat Race, for Northumbrian handler Susan Corbett, with Nathan Moscrop as jockey.

Kelso’s next meeting is on Sunday, October 6. Tickets cost £18 in advance and £23 on the day. For details, go to https://kelso-races.co.uk/

1 . September 18’s Kelso Races Sean Bowen on Baron de Midleton at Kelso Racecourse on Wednesday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races) Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races Photo Sales

2 . September 18’s Kelso Races Derek Fox riding Jem in Em for Perth and Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell at Kelso Racecourse on Wednesday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races) Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races Photo Sales

3 . September 18’s Kelso Races Alex Harvey on Intense Approach at Kelso Racecourse on Wednesday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races) Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races Photo Sales