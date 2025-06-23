New records set in senior and junior versions of 2025’s Eildon Three-Hill Race

Lothian Running Club’s Moray Pryde won the weekend’s 7.2km senior race, incorporating this year’s east district championships and Scottish under-20 championships, in a time of 33:58, knocking almost a third of a minute off the previous record of 34:16 set by Shettleston Harriers’ Tom Owens in 2016.

Edinburgh’s Angus Wright was runner-up in 36:44, with Lasswade Athletic Club’s Rowan Taylor third, and first under-20, in 37:46.

Lauderdale Limpers’ Marc Wilkinson was the only Borderer to make the overall top ten of a field of more than 100, placing tenth in 42:23, but two others were hot on his heels – Moorfoot Runners’ David Carter-Brown and Gala Harriers’ Iain Stewart, both over-40s and placing first and second in their age bracket, the former finishing 11th in 42:30 and the latter 12th in 42:49.

Only one other runner from the region managed a top-20 placing overall at the 64-year-old meeting, Moorfoot’s Jack Philip, 19th in 44:42.

Bellahouston Road Runners’ Catriona MacDonald was first female finisher, and 17th all told, in 44:24.

Gala’s Kirsty Rankine was fifth female finisher and 33rd overall in 48:09, helping the club, with teammates Poppy Lunn and Ava Richardson, clocking 50:36 and 52:45 for 45th and 57th places all together, to place as top ladies’ team.

Lauderdale’s Naomi Dijkman was first woman over-40, and 52nd overall, in 51:59.

Other age-category wins, for over-70s, went to Gala’s Dave Nightingale and Shelagh King in the V70s after clocking respective times of 1:00:54 and 1:18:33, and their clubmates Stewart, Andrew Cox and Gary Trewartha were second team overall, after Edinburgh’s Hunters Bog Trotters, and first masters team.

Saturday’s junior race, doubling up as a round of this year’s Scottish junior hill-running championships, and it saw a new record of 30:37 set for the under-17s’ 6km course by Stewartry Athletics Club’s Ben Hodson, followed by Central Athletic Club’s Joel Gillan in 30:51 and Moorfoot’s Jack Foley in 31:21.

A new under-17 girls’ record was set too, by Anna Meek, of Inverness, her time being 36:50.

The under-15s’ race over 4km was won by Lasswade’s Francis Ovani-Finnegan in 19:13, with Central’s Ella Hunter as first girl home in 21:34.

from Central Athletics and for the boys from Lasswade.

The under-13s’ race over 3km was won by Gala’s Rose Davidson in a new girls’ record time of 19:26, with her clubmate Molly Trewartha third in 20:49. Victory in the boys’ version went to Strathearn Harriers’ Harris Turnbull in 17:08.

Full results can be found at https://www.galaharriers.co.uk/

