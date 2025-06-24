Rose Davidson was first under-13 girl in 19:26 at 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton)placeholder image
Rose Davidson was first under-13 girl in 19:26 at 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton)

​In photos: How 2025’s junior Eildon hill-races went

By Darin Hutson
Published 24th Jun 2025, 07:31 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 08:12 BST
Gala Harriers under-13 Rose Davidson was the only Borderer to win one of Saturday’s Eildon Three-Hill Race’s six junior categories, but four of her clubmates managed top-five finishes, as did two Moorfoot Runners.

​Gala’s top-five finishers were Seb Darlow, Annabelle Stewart, Molly Trewartrha and Freya Ainslie, with Jack Foley and Thea Harris doing likewise for the Peebles club.

Jack Foley was third under-17 boy in 31:21 at 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton)

1. 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race

Jack Foley was third under-17 boy in 31:21 at 2025's junior Eildon Three-Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton)

Molly Trewartha was third under-13 girl in 20:49 at 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton)

2. 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race

Molly Trewartha was third under-13 girl in 20:49 at 2025's junior Eildon Three-Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton)

Annabelle Stewart was fourth girl under 15 in 24:38 at 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton)

3. 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race

Annabelle Stewart was fourth girl under 15 in 24:38 at 2025's junior Eildon Three-Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton)

Isabella Moran was sixth under-17 girl in 43:42 at 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton)

4. 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race

Isabella Moran was sixth under-17 girl in 43:42 at 2025's junior Eildon Three-Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton)

