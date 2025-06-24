Rose Davidson was first under-13 girl in 19:26 at 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton)

​In photos: How 2025’s junior Eildon hill-races went

Gala Harriers under-13 Rose Davidson was the only Borderer to win one of Saturday’s Eildon Three-Hill Race’s six junior categories, but four of her clubmates managed top-five finishes, as did two Moorfoot Runners.