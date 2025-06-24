​In photos: How 2025’s junior Eildon hill-races went

Gala’s top-five finishers were Seb Darlow, Annabelle Stewart, Molly Trewartrha and Freya Ainslie, with Jack Foley and Thea Harris doing likewise for the Peebles club.
1. 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race
Jack Foley was third under-17 boy in 31:21 at 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton
2. 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race
Molly Trewartha was third under-13 girl in 20:49 at 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton
3. 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race
Annabelle Stewart was fourth girl under 15 in 24:38 at 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton
4. 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race
Isabella Moran was sixth under-17 girl in 43:42 at 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton