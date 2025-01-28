​In photos: Two runners from region hit top ten at Borders XC Series’ Dunbar round

Martyn clocked 25:02 for the four-mile East Lothian course, getting home 1:04 ahead of runner-up Houston, with another clubmate, Alex Luetchford, third in 27:10.

​​That was round five of this series, with Martyn and Houston now having won two each, the former also at Lauder in November and the latter at Paxton and Hawick this month, and Teviotdale Harriers’ Rory Anderson finishing first at Peebles in December.

Anderson had to settle for 11th place at the weekend after clocking 28:12 but two fellow Borderers made the top ten of a field of 232 – Teviotdale over-35 Mark Young, sixth in 27:36, and Gala Harriers over-45 Gary Trewartha, tenth in 28:09.

Four further runners from the region managed top-30 finishes – Gala over-40 Iain Stewart, 14th in 29:13; Lauderdale Limpers over-45 Dean Whiteford, 25th in 30:24; Moorfoot Runners over-35 Daniel Lavin, 28th 30:51; and over-45 Michael Lewis, of Kelso’s AG Running School, 30th in 30:57.

Trewartha and Stewart were also fastest in their age categories.

Dunbar over-35 Rowena Halliday was first female finisher out of 98, and 15th overall, in 29:22.

Lauderdale’s Naomi Dijkman was fastest of 11 women aged 40 to 45, and 53rd all told, in 33:10 and Moorfoot’s Carol Moss was first of six aged 60 to 65, and 57th all together, in 33:27.

East Lothian under-13 Tom Ibbs was unable to add to his hat-trick of junior wins this season – at Paxton, Peebles and Lauder – despite having home advantage and had to settle for second place, four seconds behind Edinburgh under-15 Josh Daunt’s winning time of 13:13.

Three Borderers, all members of Teviotdale Harriers, made the top ten of a field of 99 for the 2.2-mile junior race – under-13 Greg Watson, third in 13:43; under-15 Craig Watson, fourth in 13:52; and under-nine Connor Davidson, tenth in 14:43.

Three more racked up top-20 finishes – Gala under-13 Angus McCarthy, 15th in 15:10; Moorfoot under-15 Isabella Moran, 17th in 15:13; and Teviotdale under-11 Rosa Mabon, 19th in 15:15 – and another six got back within the top 30, namely Moorfoot under-11 Torin Urie, 21st in 15:25; Gala under-17 Poppy Lunn, 22nd in 15:28; Gala under-11 Molly Trewartha, 24th in 15:30; Teviotdale under-17 Jessica Smith, 25th in 15:31; AG Running School under-13 Evie Leonard, 27th in 15:37; and Lauderdale under-11 James Montgomery, 30th in 15:43.

This season’s series has got two rounds left to go – at Galashiels on Sunday, February 16, and Duns on Sunday, March 2.

