​In photos: Three Hawick runners in top ten of Sunday’s Borders Cross-Country Series junior round at Dunbar

They were under-13 Greg Watson, third in 13:43; under-15 Craig Watson, fourth in 13:52; and under-nine Connor Davidson, tenth in 14:43.

Ahead of them, East Lothian under-13 Tom Ibbs was unable to add to his hat-trick of junior wins this season – at Paxton, Peebles and Lauder – despite having home advantage and had to settle for second place, four seconds behind Edinburgh under-15 Josh Daunt’s winning time of 13:13.

Three further Borderers racked up top-20 finishes – Gala under-13 Angus McCarthy, 15th in 15:10; Moorfoot under-15 Isabella Moran, 17th in 15:13; and Teviotdale under-11 Rosa Mabon, 19th in 15:15 – and another six got back within the top 30, namely Moorfoot under-11 Torin Urie, 21st in 15:25; Gala under-17 Poppy Lunn, 22nd in 15:28; Gala under-11 Molly Trewartha, 24th in 15:30; Teviotdale under-17 Jessica Smith, 25th in 15:31; AG Running School under-13 Evie Leonard, 27th in 15:37; and Lauderdale under-11 James Montgomery, 30th in 15:43.

This season’s series has got two rounds remaining – at Galashiels on Sunday, February 16, and Duns on Sunday, March 2.

