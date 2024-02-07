News you can trust since 1855
​In photos: Third place for Gala Harrier Archie Dalgliesh in Denholm’s junior Borders Cross-Country Series race

Sunday’s junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Denholm was won by Lasswade Athletic Club’s Rowan Taylor in 11:26 and Gala Harrier Archie Dalgliesh was the first Borders youngster back, clocking 12:10 for third place.
By Darin Hutson
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:15 GMT

Three other Borderers made the top ten out of a field of 104 – Lauderdale Limper Sam Robertson, fifth in 12:56, and Gala’s Gregor Adamson and Seb Darlow, sixth in 13:02 and seventh in 13:16 respectively.

Gala Harriers under-15 Archie Dalgliesh finished third in 12:10 at Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Denholm

1. Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Denholm

Gala Harriers under-15 Archie Dalgliesh finished third in 12:10 at Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Denholm

Lasswade's Rowan Taylor finished first in 11:26 at Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Denholm

2. Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Denholm

Lasswade's Rowan Taylor finished first in 11:26 at Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Denholm

Teviotdale Harriers under-nine Connor Davidson finished 16th in 14:17 at Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Denholm

3. Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Denholm

Teviotdale Harriers under-nine Connor Davidson finished 16th in 14:17 at Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Denholm

Moorfoot Runners under-13 Thea Harris finished 20th in 14:34 at Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Denholm

4. Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Denholm

Moorfoot Runners under-13 Thea Harris finished 20th in 14:34 at Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Denholm

