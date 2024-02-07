​In photos: Third place for Gala Harrier Archie Dalgliesh in Denholm’s junior Borders Cross-Country Series race

Three other Borderers made the top ten out of a field of 104 – Lauderdale Limper Sam Robertson, fifth in 12:56, and Gala’s Gregor Adamson and Seb Darlow, sixth in 13:02 and seventh in 13:16 respectively.
Gala Harriers under-15 Archie Dalgliesh finished third in 12:10 at Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Denholm Photo: Steve Cox
Lasswade's Rowan Taylor finished first in 11:26 at Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Denholm Photo: Steve Cox
Teviotdale Harriers under-nine Connor Davidson finished 16th in 14:17 at Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Denholm Photo: Steve Cox
Moorfoot Runners under-13 Thea Harris finished 20th in 14:34 at Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Denholm Photo: Steve Cox