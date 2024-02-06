​In photos: Third Borders Cross-Country Series win for Peebles teenager Thomas Hilton

​Hilton finished 40 seconds ahead of runner-up Julian Barrable, of Edinburgh’s Corstorphine Amateur Athletics Club, in Sunday’s senior race in a time of 22 minutes and 19 seconds for his third win of the current series.

His latest win follows ones at Dunbar last month in 29:12 and on home turf at Peebles in November in 23:31.

The teenager also claimed a fourth-place finish at Lauder in November in 27:57, behind Edinburgh’s Tom Martyn, winner in 26:15, plus second-placed Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson and third-placed Barrable.

Hilton’s win at the weekend means he’s now ahead of Martyn, of the capital’s Hunters Bog Trotters club, in the series’ standings, having hitherto been tied with him on two wins each, Martyn’s other having been at Paxton in January.

Denholm’s meeting, organised by Teviotdale Harriers, was the sixth out of eight, with the two remaining, both on Sundays as well, taking place at Duns on February 18 and Galashiels on March 10, with presentations to follow at Livingston Place’s Focus Centre.

Hilton was one of only two Borderers to make the top ten of the 190 runners to finish on Sunday, the other being fellow junior Zico Field. Gala Harrier Field clocked 24:54 for seventh place.

Two other Gala members, both over-40s, managed top-20 finishes – Iain Stewart, 11th in 25:16, and Gary Trewartha, 12th in 25:35 – with Teviotdale’s Mark Young and Lauderdale Limpers’ Leahn Parry not far behind, finishing 17th in 26:22 and 18th in 26:46 respectively. Stewart was also fastest of 34 men over 40, with Trewartha second.

Four further Borderers made the top 40 – Gala’s Jamie McGowan and Francis McElroy, 22nd in 27:24 and 28th in 27:59 respectively; Lauderdale junior Joseph Dawes, 26th in 27:54; and Moorfoot’s Cameron Munro, 30th in 28:03.

Edinburgh’s Claire Gordon was first female finisher out of 77, and 25th overall, in 27:53.

Moorfoot’s Carol Moss was fastest of 30 women over 50, and 65th all told, in 30:31, with Gala’s Gillian Lunn second in that category, and 78th altogether, in 31:51.

Moorfoot’s Mike Goddard was the faster of two men over 70 competing, clocking 33:20 for 100th place overall.

Victory in Sunday’s junior race went to Lasswade Athletic Club’s Rowan Taylor for his time of 11:26.

Gala Harrier Archie Dalgliesh, winner of January’s junior race at Dunbar, was the first Borders youngster back, clocking 12:10 for third place.

Three others made the top ten out of a field of 104 – Lauderdale Limper Sam Robertson, fifth in 12:56, and Gala’s Gregor Adamson and Seb Darlow, sixth in 13:02 and seventh in 13:16 respectively.

