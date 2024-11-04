​In photos: Second Borders Cross-Country Series win on bounce for Edinburgh’s Tom Martyn

​Martyn’s winning time of 25:17 in the day’s senior race was almost a minute faster than his 2023 finish in 26:15 and was over a minute and half speedier than runner-up Rory Anderson’s 26.54.

The over-35 senior was one of four members of the capital’s Hunters Bog Trotters club to make the top ten of a field of 322, the others being Alex Luetchford, third in 27:17; Florent Weillaert, sixth in 28:16; and Sam Lloyd, tenth in 29:20.

Teviotdale Harrier Anderson was the only Borderer to manage a top-five finish and one of just three to make the top ten, along with Gala Harriers’ Freddie Braithwaite-Exley and Irvine Welsh, eighth in 29:06 and ninth in 29:17 respectively.

Two further members of the Galashiels club were among the first 20 runners home – Iain Stewart, 16th in 29:56, and Tim Darlow, 17th in 30:04. Stewart and Darlow were also first in their respective over-40 and over-45 age brackets.

Their clubmate Gary Trewartha only just missed out on a top-20 placing, getting back 21st in 30:26 as one of three other Borderers to make the top 30, alongside Lauderdale Limpers’ Gregor Ker and Derrick Sloan, 22nd in 30:34 and 27th in 31:02 respectively, and Moorfoot Runners’ Daniel Lavin, 23rd in 30:43.

Another three representatives of the region racked up top-40 placings – Moorfoot’s Andrew Cox, 33rd in 31:17; Teviotdale’s mark Young, 37th in 31:38; and Gala’s Francis McElroy, 40th in 31:57.

Dunbar’s Rowena Halliday was first female finisher, and 34th overall, in 31:19 and Lauderdale’s Naomi Dijkman was first woman over 40, and 82nd all told, in 34:54.

Further female age-class wins were notched up by Gala’s Gillian Lunn, fastest over-50, and 129th all together, in 37:54, and Moorfoot’s Carol Moss, speediest over-60, and 91st overall, in 35:36.

Moorfoot’s Mike Goddard was the fastest of three men over 75 in 40:29, placing 173rd all told, and Lauderdale’s Frank Birch was the only man over 80 in action, clocking 1:09:27 to bring up the rear.

Sunday’s junior race was won by Team East Lothian Athletics Club under-13 Tom Ibbs in 10:18 and his clubmate and fellow under-13 Imogen Turner was fastest girl, and eighth all told, in 11:10.

Gala under-17 Sam Robertson was the first Borderer back, placing third in 10:40.

He was one of three members of his club to make the top five, with under-15s Seb Darlow and Gregor Adamson following in fourth and fifth places respectively in 10:47 and 10:51.

Teviotdale under-15 Craig Watson also made the top ten, placing ninth in 11:11.

Gala under-11 Matilda Lee was the Borders’ fastest female junior, clocking 11:39 for 23rd place.

Rounds two and three of the new series follow on December 1 and December 8, both Sundays, at Peebles and south of the border at Spittal in Northumberland respectively.

Five further rounds are on the way next year, all on Sundays too, at Hawick on January 5, Paxton on January 12, Dunbar on January 26, Galashiels on February 16 and, wrapping proceedings up, Duns on March 2.

