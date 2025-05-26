In photos: Kelso Racecourse signs off for summer with 2025 ladies’ day

Hawick trainer Ewan Whillans’ Luminaries was among the winners on the track, crossing the line a neck in front of 15-8 favourite Wee Alki at 10-1, trained by Northumberland’s Sue Corbett, in the third of the day’s six races, landing a top prize of £4,753.

“Our ladies’ day brought the season to a close in unforgettable style,” said a spokesperson for the Berrymoss track.

“A huge crowd turned out to soak up the atmosphere and the energy was electric from start to finish.

“A massive well done to all our winners on and off the track and a heartfelt thank-you to everyone who’s supported us this season.”

Racing resumes at Kelso on Wednesday, September 17.

Here are some of the thousands there to see the course sign off for the summer, as captured on camera by Alan Raeburn …

