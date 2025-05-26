Luminaries racks up fourth win in five meetings for Hawick racehorse trainer Ewan Whillans at Kelso’s ladies’ day

Sean Quinlan riding Luminaries to victory for Hawick trainer Ewan Whillans, centre front, at Kelso Racecourse’s 2025 ladies’ day on Sunday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races)

Luminaries racked up a fourth win in five races for Hawick trainer Ewan Whillans at Kelso on Sunday.

The eight-year-old bay gelding followed up three first-place finishes at Newcastle in March and April, two with Sean Quinlan riding and the other with Henry Brooke as jockey, with another on home turf in the Borders at the weekend.

Quinlan was back in the saddle for that latest success, at 10-1, after also pulling up Luminaries at Bangor-on-Dee in Wales at the end of last month.

He finished a neck ahead of Nathan Moscrop on 15-8 favourite Wee Alki, trained in Northumberland by Sue Corbett, in the three-mile-plus Borders Growers and Distillers Handicap Hurdle to claim its top prize of £4,753.

Sean Quinlan riding Luminaries, second from left, to victory for Hawick trainer Ewan Whillans at Kelso Racecourse’s 2025 ladies’ day on Sunday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races)

North Yorkshire trainer Justin Landy’s Express Run was third in a field of six, with Brian Hughes riding, and Billable Grant, trained by Jackie Stephen at Lilliesleaf and ridden by Joshua Thompson, was fourth.

Whillans was glad to see Luminaries return to winning ways, saying: “The ground was probably against him at Bangor and Sean gets a nice tune out of him.

“He shouldn’t go up too much for this, so we will keep him on the go.”

Luminaries’ win was Whillans’ second of the weekend, Zephlyn having notched up the other at 5-4 the day before at Catterick in North Yorkshire over just short of a mile and eight furlongs, with Callum Rodriguez riding, earning £4,187.

Sean Quinlan riding Pergamon to victory for Staffordshire trainer Jennie Candlish at Kelso Racecourse’s 2025 ladies’ day on Sunday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races)

Quinlan’s first-place finish in that 3.23pm race was one of two for him on the day, the other being in the opening 2.13pm JA Wilson Contractors Novices’ Hurdle on 1-2 favourite Pergamon for Jennie Candlish’s Staffordshire yard.

Kelso’s Sandy Thomson and Selkirk’s Stuart Coltherd also contested that two-mile race, offering a top prize of £4,357, with the former’s Kow Boy Sivola finishing sixth out of seven and the latter’s Champ de Gane fourth, with Hughes and Alan Doyle riding respectively.

Three-time champion jockey Hughes also racked up a winning double on Spartan Warrior and Cushendall.

The former, a four-year-old bay gelding trained by Rebecca Menzies in County Durham, won the two-mile-two-furlong Molson Coors Handicap Hurdle at 4-1 on his Kelso debut, collecting prize money of £3,961, with Theo Gillard second on Guillaume for Cheshire trainer Donald McCain Jnr and Ed Austin third on Away She Goes for Paul Robson, formerly of Denholm but now based in Northumberland.

Alan Doyle riding Champ de Gane to a fourth-placed finish for Selkirk trainer Stuart Coltherd at Kelso Racecourse’s 2025 ladies’ day on Sunday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races)

Jet Patrol was fourth in a field of nine for that 2.48pm race for Thomson, with Lewis Dobb as jockey, and Stephen’s Clan Chieftain, ridden by Quinlan, was fifth.

Irish trainer Stuart Crawford’s Cushendall, a five-year-old bay mare racing for the first time, finished at the front of a field of four in the concluding See You in September Mares’ Open National Hunt Flat Race over two miles, landing a prize of £2,723.

Jockey Jordan Gainford and County Meath trainer Cian Collins teamed up for their first Kelso win with Impero at 5-2 in the day’s £20,000 feature race, the two-mile Celebrating Dick’s 90th Handicap Hurdle at 3.58pm.

The six-year-old bay gelding finished ten lengths clear of runner-up Simple Star, ridden by Brooke for Cumbria’s Dianne Sayer, to secure a top prize of £10,406, with Quinlan getting home fifth and last on Findthetime for Coltherd.

Harry Reed on the White Elephant at Kelso Racecourse’s 2025 ladies’ day on Sunday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races)

“It’s my first visit to the track and I’m very impressed,” said Gainford.

“They’ve done a great job and the ground is good.

“That was brilliant. It’s nice to come over, and when you have a winner, it makes it all worthwhile.

“He’s a classy horse and was giving away a lot of weight there. He was good. He’s a smart horse on his day.”

The day’s other race, the 4.33pm Ponsse UK Mares’ Handicap Hurdle over almost two miles and five furlongs, was won by 5-2 favourite Feach Amach, ridden by Thompson for Adam Nicol’s Northumbrian yard.

The five-year-old chestnut mare finished a length ahead of Thomson and Dobb’s Theirshegoes to earn a prize of £4,225.

Sunday’s ladies’ day meeting was the last of the season at Kelso, with next term starting on Wednesday, September 17.