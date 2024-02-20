News you can trust since 1855
​In photos: Gala Harrier Archie Dalgliesh runner-up in junior Borders XC Series race at Duns

Gala Harriers under-15 Archie Dalgliesh was runner-up in Sunday’s Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Duns, finishing 39 seconds behind Edinburgh Athletic Club’s Dylan Daunt in 15:27.
By Darin Hutson
Published 20th Feb 2024, 07:37 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 07:40 GMT

Fellow under-15 Daunt’s winning time was 14:48.

Three other Borderers got back in the top ten of the 101 youngsters competing – Lauderdale under-15 Sam Robertson, fourth in 16:19, and Gala under-13s Seb Darlow and Charlie Dalgliesh, seventh in 16:43 and tenth in 17:18 respectively.

East Lothian’s Imogen Turner was first girl to finish, and eighth overall, in 16:54.

Teviotdale Harrier Rosa Mabon was first of 13 girls under 11, and 35th all told, in 19:34, and her clubmate Connor Davidson was fastest of ten boys under nine in 18:24, placing 23rd overall.

Lauderdale Limper Rowan Johnston was 30th overall, and first of seven girls under nine, in 18:59.

Edinburgh's Dylan Daunt won Sunday's junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Duns in 14:48

Sunday's junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Duns

Edinburgh's Dylan Daunt won Sunday's junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Duns in 14:48

Lauderdale Limpers under-15 Sam Robertson was fourth in 16:19 in Sunday's junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Duns

Sunday's junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Duns

Lauderdale Limpers under-15 Sam Robertson was fourth in 16:19 in Sunday's junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Duns

Gala Harriers under-13 Seb Darlow was seventh in 16:43 in Sunday's junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Duns

Sunday's junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Duns

Gala Harriers under-13 Seb Darlow was seventh in 16:43 in Sunday's junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Duns

Teviotdale Harriers under-11 Holly Mabon was 59th in 21:29 in Sunday's junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Duns

Sunday's junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Duns

Teviotdale Harriers under-11 Holly Mabon was 59th in 21:29 in Sunday's junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Duns

