​In photos: Gala Harrier Archie Dalgliesh runner-up in junior Borders XC Series race at Duns

Fellow under-15 Daunt’s winning time was 14:48.
Three other Borderers got back in the top ten of the 101 youngsters competing – Lauderdale under-15 Sam Robertson, fourth in 16:19, and Gala under-13s Seb Darlow and Charlie Dalgliesh, seventh in 16:43 and tenth in 17:18 respectively.
East Lothian’s Imogen Turner was first girl to finish, and eighth overall, in 16:54.
Teviotdale Harrier Rosa Mabon was first of 13 girls under 11, and 35th all told, in 19:34, and her clubmate Connor Davidson was fastest of ten boys under nine in 18:24, placing 23rd overall.
Lauderdale Limper Rowan Johnston was 30th overall, and first of seven girls under nine, in 18:59.
See also …
https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/other-sport/in-pics-edinburghs-tom-martyn-now-joint-borders-cross-country-series-front-runner-after-win-at-duns-4524913