In pics: Edinburgh’s Tom Martyn now joint Borders Cross-Country Series front-runner after win at Duns

Martyn, of the capital’s Hunters Bog Trotters club, followed up his wins in the series’ opening round at Lauder in November and at Paxton in January with another at Duns on Sunday, in a time of 27:23, to join teenager Hilton as front-runner in the senior standings.

Hilton, not in action at the weekend, claimed his third win in six meetings at Denholm at the start of this month, following on from victories at Dunbar in January and on home turf at Peebles in November.

Sunday’s runner-up spot went to another Edinburgh entrant, Julian Barrable, of Corstorphine Amateur Athletics Club, in 29:01.

The first Borderer back at Duns was Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson, clocking 29:17 for third place.

Wilkinson, winner of last year’s Duns round in 29:18, was one of only three representatives of the region to make the top ten of the 184 runners competing, the others being Gala Harriers Zico Field and Gary Trewartha.

Junior Field finished seventh in 31:43 and over-40 Trewartha ninth in 31:53, with their clubmate Iain Stewart not far behind, the over-40 placing 11th in 31:55, and hot on his heels was Lauderdale’s Gregor Ker, 12th in 32:00.

Field was the fastest of three juniors taking part in the senior race and Trewartha was first of 26 runners over 40 to finish.

Two further Borderers managed top-30 finishes – Moorfoot’s Cameron Munro, 24th in 35:02, and Lauderdale junior Joseph Dawes, 26th in 35:15.

Londoner Hollie Hindley was first female finisher in Sunday’s senior race, placing 20th overall in 34:21.

Moorfoot’s Mike Goddard was the speediest of four men over 70 competing, clocking 42:11 for 87th place overall.

​Organised by Chirnside Chasers, Sunday’s meeting at Duns Castle was the penultimate round of the current series.

Its last meeting takes place at Galashiels on Sunday, March 10, with presentations to follow at Livingston Place’s Focus Centre.

Sunday’s junior race was won by Edinburgh Athletic Club under-15 Dylan Daunt in 14:48, with Gala Harriers under-15 Archie Dalgliesh 39 seconds behind him in 15:27.

Three other Borderers got back in the top ten of the 101 youngsters competing – Lauderdale under-15 Sam Robertson, fourth in 16:19, and Gala under-13s Seb Darlow and Charlie Dalgliesh, seventh in 16:43 and tenth in 17:18 respectively.

East Lothian’s Imogen Turner was first girl to finish, and eighth overall, in 16:54.

Teviotdale Harrier Rosa Mabon was first of 13 girls under 11, and 35th all told, in 19:34, and her clubmate Connor Davidson was fastest of ten boys under nine in 18:24, placing 23rd overall.

Lauderdale Limper Rowan Johnston was 30th overall, and first of seven girls under nine, in 18:59.

1 . Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series senior race at Duns Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson was third in 29:17 in Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series senior race at Duns Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

2 . Sunday's senior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Duns Lauderdale Limpers over-60 Jeremy Fraser finished 130th in 47:55 in Sunday's senior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Duns Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

3 . Sunday's senior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Duns Gala Harriers over-40 Gary Trewartha finished ninth in 31:53 in Sunday's senior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Duns Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales