Hopes that Maroon'd @ Gala will become a regular fixture

Melrose, captained by David Colvine, won the principal rugby sevens event at Netherdale, defeating hosts Gala in the final (picture by Bill McBurnie)

Sport combined with music, dancing, food and much more at Netherdale added up to a memorable feast of community spirit.

Club president Ian Dalgleish said: “Despite the best attempts of the Scottish weather to put a dampener on the inaugural Maroon’[email protected] event, it failed.

"The event was an unqualified success, with thousands of participants and spectators enjoying wall to wall rugby at all ages , running, football, music, Highland dancing, street food , funfairs and having a

great social day out.

"The positive feedback we have received has made all the hard work and planning worthwhile and we look forward to the next one in 2022.”

Mr Dalgelish added: “We were especially pleased to see Ability Rugby with the Clan so well received and they certainly enjoyed the crowd’s appreciation.