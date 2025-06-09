Gala Harriers over-40 Katy Barden brings back class silver medal from 2025 Scottish 10km championships in Kilmarnock
Barden clocked a personal best time of 37:29 at the East Ayrshire town’s annual Roon the Toon race to finish as second-fastest female in her age bracket, and 78th overall, just over a minute behind the 36:23 recorded by category-winner Michelle Sandison, of Glasgow’s Springburn Harriers.
She was one of four members of the Galashiels club among a field of 2,120, with Marcus D’Agrosa the first among them to finish in 33:20, placing 22nd, followed by over-40 Brian Aitchison, 53rd overall in 36:14, and over-50 Julia Johnstone, 214th all told and third in her class in 42:20.
Jamie Burns, of Glasgow’s Shettleston Harriers, was overall winner in 29:41 and his clubmate Brogan Wallace was first female finisher, and 23rd all together, in 33:35.
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club’s Sean Chalmers was second on the overall leaderboard in 29:49, with Central Athletic Club’s Hamish Hickey third in 30:03.
