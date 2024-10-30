Borders wheelchair racer Samantha ​Kinghorn named as joint para athlete of year

Borders wheelchair racer Samantha ​Kinghorn was named as joint para athlete of year, with Ben Sandilands, at a Scottish Athletics awards ceremony in Glasgow on Saturday (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

​Borderers Samantha Kinghorn has been named as joint winner, with Fifer Ben Sandilands, of this year’s Scottish Athletics award for para athlete of the year.

​That shared accolade, handed out at a ceremony in Glasgow on Saturday, follows Gordon’s Kinghorn, 28, and Kirkcaldy’s Sandilands, 21, both winning gold medals at August and September’s Paralympics in France, the former in the T53 100m wheelchair race and the latter in the in the men’s 1500m T20 race.

They were presented with their prizes by guest of honour Liz McColgan, 1991’s world 10,000m champion.

Kinghorn was delighted to add another accolade to her ever-expanding collection, saying: “I’m very pleased.

“Obviously, you don’t do your sport for awards and trophies but getting recognition is always really nice, to remind you that people are watching. That’s a really nice, special thing.”

Kinghorn, also a four-time silver medallist at this year’s Paris Paralympics, is taking a break from competition at the moment – including giving Sunday’s Jed Renilson 10km wheelchair race at Jedburgh, won by her Great Britain team-mate Melanie Woods, a miss – but looking ahead, she added: “I’ve had an incredible year.

“I’m looking forward to trying a few different distances next year and trying to enjoy things for a bit before we start planning for the Los Angeles Paralympics in 2028, but if we can fit it into the schedule next year, I’ll definitely be back for the Jed Renilson race.

“I can remember my first race at Jedburgh and, like Mel, it is amazing to think of what we’ve achieved since then.

“To come back as a Paralympic champion is wonderful and while I’ve allowed myself a break, and I certainly enjoyed being more relaxed watching them race round that downhill bend, it was great to see Mel becoming the first woman to win the event.”

