Samantha Kinghorn presenting Melanie Woods with her trophy for winning the 2024 Jed Renilson 10km wheelchair race (Photo: David Ferguson)

Scottish Paralympics and Commonwealth Games athlete Melanie Woods became the first-ever female winner of the annual Jed Renilson 10km wheelchair race on Sunday.

Woods, formerly a physical education teacher and but now a full-time athlete and Great Britain team-mate of Gordon’s Samantha Kinghorn, first took part in the Jedburgh closed-road event three years ago and was delighted to win its 19th edition at the weekend.

The 30-year-old, left paralysed after a car crashed into her while out cycling in 2018, credits Kinghorn, 28, as being among those that inspired her to channel her energies into wheelchair racing, leading her to make it to the 800m and 1,500m finals at last month’s French Paralympics, so she was glad the Borderer was on hand to see her success at the weekend.

“This is my third time here and I remember coming for the first time, racing with Sammi, so it’s great to be back winning the event and receiving the trophy from her as we’re great friends now,” said Woods.

Samantha Kinghorn with Ben Rowlings after the 2024 Jed Renilson 10km wheelchair race (Photo: David Ferguson)

“I saw a really funny picture of me on my first time here where my helmet is all squint on my head and I just looked like I had no gear and no idea, but I just threw myself in there, and to see where I’ve gone since then is just crazy.

“It’s wonderful to come back to this event, and to win it is pretty special. It was a good race, a fight right to the end.

“I feel like each race now is different and it’s an opportunity to try something different, and it all adds up to what you see in the Paralympics.

“I’ve been improving my times every year – it’s just so competitive as everyone else is too – but when I come to the Borders, win this great event and get a new personal best at the end of a good year, it really helps the confidence ahead of next season.”

Samantha Kinghorn with Ken Talbot after the 2024 Jed Renilson hand-cycle race (Photo: David Ferguson)

Woods completed the flat 10,000m race from Bonjedward to Mounthooly in a personal best time of 23 minutes and 25 seconds, a minute faster than the world track 10km record, pipping Shropshire’s Ben Rowlings to the post by a second, with South African Paralympics veteran Tiaan Bosch a further second back in third place.

A prospective future generation of GB talent was on show, with Port Glasgow’s Kyle Brotherton, 24, claiming fourth place, Darlington 16-year-old Oliver Porter fifth, Aberdeen’s Joanna Robertson sixth and fellow Scot Luke Deighan, also 24, eighth place, just behind veteran GB star Jason Richards, making his Jed debut.

Richards said afterwards: “I was told by people that I had to come to the Borders event because I didn’t do it when I was racing for GB, and I am so glad I did because this is the best wheelchair-racing event in the UK.

“The organisation, support for athletes, the road quality and the after-event catering and camaraderie are just wonderful. I will be back.”

Samantha Kinghorn presenting Melanie Woods with her trophy for being first female finisher, as well as overall winner, in the 2024 Jed Renilson 10km wheelchair race (Photo: David Ferguson)

Alongside the wheelchair race was the hand-cycle event, won again by world record-holder Ken Talbot by just a second from Alistair Corps-Bell, with Ian Thompson and Mike Thomas close behind in third and fourth respectively.

Graham Cook, organiser of the event, sponsored by Edinburgh-based Randolph Hill Nursing Home Group, said: “It’s amazing to see the quality of racers we have in both events, from all over the world really with Tiaan here.

“I’m delighted that Jed Renilson’s race continues to provide a testing ground for current and future international stars and also welcomes back veterans who just love coming to the Borders, and it is great to hear how much they love it.

“The credit for how this event is run goes back to the late Jed Renilson and relies on the 30-plus volunteers that come out and help, and I’d also thank Scottish Borders Council for their support.”

Kinghorn, named as Scottish Athletics’ para athlete of the year on Saturday, added: “I can remember my first race here and, like Mel, it is amazing to think of what we’ve achieved since then.

“To come back here as a Paralympic champion is wonderful and while I’ve allowed myself a break, and I certainly enjoyed being more relaxed watching them race round that downhill bend, it was great to see Mel becoming the first woman to win the event.

“I’ve had an incredible year. I’m looking forward to trying a few different distances next year and trying to enjoy things for a bit before we start planning for the Los Angeles Paralympics in 2028, but if we can fit it into the schedule next year, I’ll definitely be back for the Jed Renilson race.”