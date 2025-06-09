Borders trainer Katie Scott over moon at fourth win in five races for Luna a Inbhir Nis at Musselburgh

Trainer Katie Scott, far left, and jockey Joe Fanning, third from right, with Luna a Inbhir Nis after her win at Musselburgh Racecourse on Saturday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Races)

Selkirk trainer Katie Scott was over the moon to see Luna a Inbhir Nis claim her fourth win in as many months at Musselburgh Racecourse on Saturday.

The three-year-old bay filly, ridden by Joe Fanning, finished a length clear of Topwarrior in the East Lothian track’s 4.25pm Edinburgh Gin Seaside Handicap at 5/2 to claim that five-furlong race’s top prize of £7,851.

That first-placed finish for Luna a Inbhir Nis, Gaelic for moon over Inverness, followed three in her six prior outings for Scott’s Lindean yard – her debut victory at Newcastle in March, another at Ayr in April and her third, also at Musselburgh, in May, all with different jockeys, respectively Amie Waugh, Jason Hart and Sam James.

Scott was delighted to see Luna a Inbhir Nis, owned by South Lanrakshire’s Summerstorm Bloodstock, come up trumps again, saying: “Luna a Inbhir Nis has been in flying form and notched up her fourth success of the season from five runs at Musselburgh.

Trainer Katie Scott and jockey Joe Fanning, centre front, after winning with Luna a Inbhir Ni at Musselburgh Racecourse on Saturday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Races)

“The step up in class did not faze this big powerful filly and she took it all in her stride, winning in good fashion in the hands of Joe Fanning.

“It is always such a thrill to get a Saturday winner at your local track.

“She is a very exciting filly for us to have in the yard and there’s lots to look forwards to.

“It’s just amazing to see this filly progress and I love her racing.”

Jockey Joe Fanning on Luna a Inbhir Nis at Musselburgh Racecourse on Saturday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Races)

Her win at the weekend was Scott’s second in just over a week, the prior one having been with Tarlac over six furlongs at Ripon in North Yorkshire at the end of May, with Joanna Mason as jockey.

In Topwarrior’s saddle was Callum Rodriguez for Hampshire trainer Ralph Beckett and 9/4 favourite Reservado was third, trained by Simon and Ed Crisford in Berkshire and with Alistair Rawlinson riding.

Scott wasn’t the Borders’ only success story at Saturday’s Musselburgh meeting either as Hawick jockey Shay Farmer pulled off a 50/1 upset in the 1.55pm Edinburgh Gin Classic Handicap, crossing the line three-quarters of a length ahead of Vince le Prince on Fletcher’s Dream, trained in North Yorkshire by Alan Brown.

That was the four-year-old bay gelding’s first win of 2025 and third all told and 17-year-old Farmer’s third in the space of a month, his others being on Bulldog Spirit at Nottingham for Brian Ellison’s North Yorkshire stables at the start of May and on Blackcurrent at Beverley in East Yorkshire last Wednesday, also for Brown.

Trainer Katie Scott, far right, and jockey Joe Fanning with Luna a Inbhir Nis after her win at Musselburgh Racecourse on Saturday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Races)

Fletcher’s Dream’s first-placed finish over seven furlongs earned prize money of £5,234.

Runner-up Vince le Prince, ridden by Sean Kirrane, is trained by North Yorkshire’s Tim Easterby.

Other wins on Saturday went to 5/6 favourite Jabaara, ridden by Silvestre de Sousa for Roger Varian’s Suffolk yard, in the 3.10pm Edinburgh Gin Queen of Scots British European Breeders Fund Fillies’ Stakes and Irish jockey Fanning, 54, on Thunder Wonder at 4/1 in the 3.50pm Edinburgh Cup handicap for North Yorkshire handler Charlie Johnston, earning prize money of £28,355 and £25,770 respectively.