Jedburgh motocross ace Callum Davidson hoping for further success this season

Jedburgh's Callum Davidson with his motocross trophies (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The 17-year-old has just received his trophies for coming top in both the Scottish hare and hounds clubman B-class championship and Scottish enduro sportsman class series.

The mechanic, who rides a KPM bike, told The Southern Reporter: “I won all four rounds at the Scottish hare and hounds and six out of seven at the Scottish enduro.

“It was a good year. Everything came together good.

“We did a bit of racing in England as well in the other championship, and I had three wins there and a third.

“What made the difference last year was probably just working hard through the winter in the off-season. That’s what helped a lot. I really enjoy competing."

With a successful 2021 campaign already on his CV, Davidson is keen for further success this year competing at a higher level at hare and hounds and in the Scottish enduro expert B series.

“I think I will cope OK with stepping up,” he said. “I beat quite a lot of them last year, so I’m feeling pretty good.”

What has hampered Davidson already this season is dislocating his ankle in round one of the first hare and hounds meeting of the 2022 campaign, though he carried on for three hours and 14 more laps to finish second.

That this injury forced his withdrawal from the first two rounds of the Scottish enduro.

“I hurt my ankle on lap one of that race,” Davidson added.

“It was a bumpy section and I was thrown off the bike. The bike flew away and I landed.

“I just got back on and kind of rode through it.

“Tears were coming out of my eyes and I was gritting my teeth, but I got there.

“When I took the boot off later, the ankle just flopped. My ankle was dislocated and I had ruptured ligaments.”

After his recent injury lay-off, Davidson hopes to return to hare and hounds action this coming Sunday and for the next enduro round on Sunday, May 15.

“I’ve done a lot of work on a spin bike, so hopefully I’ll be physically fit,” he said.

“You can be as fit as you want, but it’s how fit you are on the bike.

“I still think I’m in with a chance of winning the two Scottish titles again this year despite my problems.