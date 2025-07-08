International call-up for Borders golfer Jack McDonald
McDonald, of Kelso’s Roxburghe Golf Club, is part of a six-strong team competing at Zala Springs Golf Resort.
The 23-year-old’s teammates are Cameron Adam, of Edinburgh’s Royal Burgess Golfing Society; Andrew Davidson, of Fife’s Crail Golfing Society; Alexander Farmer, of Inverclyde’s Kilmacolm Golf Club; Ross Laird, of Glenbervie Golf Club, near Falkirk; and Gregor Tait, of Suffolk’s Aldeburgh Golf Club, with Sam Mukherjee, of East Lothian’s Gullane Golf Club, as a reserve.
McDonald and Laird were originally named as reserves but were given late call-ups after first choices Connor Graham, of Blairgowrie Golf Club in Perth and Kinross, and US-based Niall Shiels Donegan pulled out.
His current European championships appearance is McDonald’s second on the bounce after representing Scotland in Italy last year alongside Nairn’s Calum Scott, Graham and his brother Gregor, Adam and Tait, with Donegan as a reserve.
He headed over to Hungary on the back of finishing as top amateur, tying for fifth place with Fraser Moore, at last week’s Cardrona Classic near Peebles, part of the current Tartan Pro Tour, with a nine-under-par score of 207, five behind fellow Scot Rory Franssen’s winning total of 202.
