​Vale of Leithen, Linton Hotspur and Gala Fairydean Rovers up for cups at weekend

Vale of Leithen losing 4-3 at home to Edinburgh College on Saturday (Photo: Hilary Isaac)

​East of Scotland Football League teams Vale of Leithen and Linton Hotspur are among three lots of Borderers up for cups on the road this coming Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​EoSFL division two’s Vale are in action in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup’s third round, along with Scottish Lowland Football League basement side Gala Fairydean Rovers.

The Innerleithen outfit, 2-1 second-round winners at home to West Lothian’s Livingston United in August, are hitting the road to Fife to take on EoSFL first division opposition in the form of Kirkcaldy and Dysart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairydean are away to fellow fifth-tier team Linlithgow Rose in West Lothian after beating EoSFL division three’s Edinburgh United 3-1 away in round two in August.

Vale’s round-three tie kicks off at 1.30pm, with a fourth-round away-day at Stirling University or East Lothian’s Dunbar United at stake, and their Galashiels neighbours’ game, for the right to host Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers or West Lothian’s Harthill Royal in the next round, is at 3pm.

Stirling Uni’s Lowland League side host EoSFL premier division outfit Dunbar in round three this Friday, with kick-off at 7.45pm, but fifth-tier Strollers’ round-of-32 tie hosting EoSFL second division basement side Harthill isn’t until Saturday, November 30.

EoSFL division three’s Linton Hotspur are off to Midlothian to face Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare in round one of this season’s King Cup, with that tie kicking off at 2.30pm at their second division hosts’ Newbattle Complex home ground.

See also …