Wins for Linton Hotspur and Coldstream and Hawick Royal Albert and Peebles Rovers also pick up points

​The odd men out were Vale of Leithen, edged out by 4-3 at home to Edinburgh College in the EoSFL’s second division after going 3-1 in front.

The Innerleithen outfit’s scorers at their Victoria Park ground were Kyle Mitchell on 28 minutes, James Flynn from the penalty spot on 42 and Callum Mitchell on 51.

Fellow division two teams Coldstream and Peebles Rovers both picked up points, however, the former beating Fife’s Burntisland Shipyard 4-1 and the latter drawing at Stirling University.

The Streamers’ scorers at Home Park were James Paxton on 15 minutes, Thomas Grey on 42 and 45 and Jack Storm on 78, with Tony McAndrew registering a consolation effort for the visitors late on.

Robbie Renwick scored for Peebles at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park on 50 minutes and the Borderers held onto that lead for over 40 minutes prior to conceding a stoppage-time equaliser.

Hawick Royal Albert also got their noses in front on the road but ended up having to settle for a share of the spoils. Ben Tracey put them in front away to West Lothian’s Fauldhouse United on ten minutes but Johnny Fekete levelled for their hosts five minutes ahead of half-time.

Albert’s EoSFL third division rivals Linton Hotspur ended up two points better off, beating Fife’s Newburgh Juniors 2-0 at home, thanks to goals from Ross Watson on five minutes and Josh Philp on 58.

Those results lift Coldstream up two places in the table to eighth, on 18 points from 13 fixtures, and leave Peebles and Vale as they were, 13th and 14th respectively, now on 12 points and six, both from a dozen games.

Hotspur’s win sees the West Linton team swap places with the Royalists in the next division down.

They’re now second, on 22 points from ten fixtures, with Albert third, on 21 from 13.

Coldstream and Albert are the only Borders sides in EoSFL action this coming Saturday.

The former are at home to Midlothian’s Dalkeith Thistle and the latter away to Edinburgh United, with their opponents sitting 11th and eighth in their respective tables.

The Streamers' game kicks off at 2.30pm and Hawick’s half an hour earlier.

