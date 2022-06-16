Vale of Leithen lining up pre-season friendly against Hearts

Vale of Leithen's Louie Grahame on the ball, supported by Mark Deya, at home to Rangers B last season (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The Innerleithen club have arranged a pre-season friendly against a Heart of Midlothian XI and that’ll be taking place at their Victoria Park home ground on Wednesday, July 6, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Tickets will cost £5 for adults £5 and £3 for concessions, with children under the age of 16 getting in free. For details, see the club’s website, http://valeofleithen.co.uk/

That trip to the Borders is one of two the Scottish Premiership side have got lined up for that night after returning from a pre-season training camp in Spain. The other is against fellow Edinburgh outfit Spartans, also at 7.45pm, at the capital’s Ainslie Park.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson might be stretching his playing resources that evening but his opposite number in Innerleithen, Michael Wilson, remains hopeful there’ll be one or two big names or future stars on show.

“It’ll be good. I’m a big Hearts fan myself and it’ll be good to be up against a team of that quality,” said the former Peebles Rovers boss.

“Obviously they’re not going to bring their first team but they’ve promised us they’ll bring a decent squad, so it’ll be good for me to pit my wits against a Hearts side.

“The boys are buzzing and my family are quite excited as well and will be coming down. It’ll be a good night.”

That’s one of three friendlies the East of Scotland Football League premier division team have got arranged so far. The others are away to the West of Scotland Football League premier division’s Clydebank on Saturday, July 2, and at EoSFL second division side Dalkeith Thistle on Saturday, July 9.

They’re also playing behind-closed-doors workouts against two amateur outfits.