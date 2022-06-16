Vale of Leithen sign up hat-trick of recruits ready for first season in sixth tier of Scottish football

Archie Roue in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers against Wigtown and Bladnoch in December 2020 (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Midfielder Archie Roue and strikers Owen Renton and Dylan Weldon have joined the Innerleithen club ahead of the coming East of Scotland Football League premier division season.

Roue arrives from former Scottish Lowland Football League rivals Gala Fairydean Rovers and Renton from Midlothian’s Whitehill Welfare, set to play in the new EoSFL first division next campaign. Weldon signs up as a free agent, having previously played for West Lothian’s Whitburn, now in the EoSFL second division.

Roue, 21, previously at Tweedmouth Rangers and Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers, is looking forward to helping try to get manager Michael Wilson’s side back up into the fifth tier, telling the Victoria Park club’s social media pages: “I’m delighted to come to the club.

Vale of Leithen manager Michael Wilson is busy putting together a squad for next season, having signed up three new players over the last few days (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“I was looking for a fresh new challenge and this was a no-brainer for me. I can’t wait to get going.”

Renton, 20, formerly with Craigroyston and Coldstream, is also looking forward to arriving at Victoria Park, saying: “I’m excited to get started.

“I see it as a perfect opportunity to get back playing football under the management of great people and get to the top of my game again.”

Weldon, 24, also previously on Whitehill’s books, added: “I’m delighted to sign here. They’re a great group of guys and the management team have strong plans for the future.

“We’re competing in a tough league so I’m looking forward to getting started and hopefully playing my part in a good season for the club.”

Their arrivals follow those earlier in the close season of full-back Thomas Penker from Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, centre-back Liam Andrew from Peebles Rovers and goalkeeper Dean Beveridge from Tranent Juniors.

Stephen Anderson, Daniel and Mark Deya, Callum and Kyle Mitchell, Mikey Robertson, James Pringle and Louis Grahame have all signed new contracts too, giving Wilson the core of a squad to work with as Vale prepare their pre-season itinerary.

Their boss is delighted to have got so many deals signed so soon into the summer, saying: “I always want to come back early. We’ve been training for two weeks now.

“It’s always an advantage, and I want to give us the best possible opportunity to gel and for the boys to get to know each other and get to know how they play.

“We’re looking good. We’re almost there, I think – maybe three more defenders and that’s our team done.

“Next season’s going to be good. I’m looking forward to it.

“We’ll be looking to right some wrongs. The club have been on a bit of a downer for the last few years so hopefully we can right some wrongs and show the Vale in a bit of a better light.”

Welcoming his new signing, Wilson said: “Dylan’s a good player. I’ve known Dylan for years.

“He’s had a bit of bad luck with injuries but on his day, he’s brilliant. He seems to be over those injuries now and he’s training week in, week out.

“I’ve know Owen for a while as well. It was a no-brainer for me to get that deal done, though we had to pay a small transfer fee to Whitehill.

“Owen’s a fantastic player, and he’s a great guy as well. He’ll fit well into the team.